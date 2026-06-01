Time Has Finally Come For Matt Schaub To Coach

Who Schaub will be giving the most attention to on game weeks is TBD. The Cardinals have not committed to a starter, and already the speculation has started about if/when Beck might be given a chance to play.

As a coach, Schaub's advice to Beck will be the same for the others when it comes to such talk.

"Block it all out," Schaub said. "The noise now is more invasive then it was years ago with social media. As hard as that is, you have to compartmentalize and keep things in perspective, no matter what stage of your career you are in. You tell the guys, 'nothing outside is going to affect how you play except your performance and your preparation.'"

With 93 starts in his career among 155 appearances, Schaub threw for more than 4,000 yards three times. Maybe his experience provides some gravitas when he enters the QB room, but Schaub won't say it, noting that even with his resume, "I'm not entitled to anything."

Then again, for the QBs he now teaches, it can matter.

"He played the position, he knows what it feels like, he knows what it looks like from the pocket," Slovis said. "Not saying you can't do it otherwise, but a lot of my favorite coaches have been (former) quarterbacks."

Slovis would know, starting back at Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School where Kurt Warner was his quarterbacks coach. Yes, Schaub has been mostly away from the game for a few years, but "it probably never leaves you," Slovis said.

"His recall is incredible. 'Oh, (Texans receiver) Jacoby Jones was doing this in 2010,' or '(Falcons quarterback) Matt Ryan was doing this.' He's a rolodex of information."

Schaub just wants to carry his grinder-like tendency as a player into coaching. That will help scratch the itch.