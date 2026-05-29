With Rookie Carson Beck In QB Room, Mike LaFleur Sees Snap Count As 'Massive Weapon'

As Carson Beck sat in Jon Gruden's office recording an episode of Gruden’s QB Class, one of the first things the Super Bowl-winning head coach asked to see from the draft prospect was his snap count.
Beck smiled, put his hands together, and clapped.
"Really?" an incredulous Gruden said, among other things. "That's unbelievable, man."
The current college game does not typically feature quarterbacks going under center or getting the defense to jump offside with a verbal cadence. For those transitioning to the NFL, it can be a major adjustment.
It's not only the quarterback that needs to grow accustomed to a more developed cadence. The other rookies -- like running back Jeremiyah Love, guard Chase Bisontis, and wide receiver Reggie Virgil -- also had quarterbacks who used the clap to trigger the snap.
"When you're clapping and you're not doing any communication, if you have no recognition and no communication, I believe it's impossible to win any kind of championship and execute at a high level," Gruden told azcardinals.com. "I'm hoping that coach (Nathaniel) Hackett, coach (Mike) LaFleur put a state-of-the-art snap count together."
LaFleur emphasized such a plan long before any play was installed.
Sure, there was excitement about the creativity LaFleur could bring to the offense. But before the fun could begin, the foundation needed to be built.
"We spent a week here with the vets, before we even introduced a play, all we did was talk about pre-snap operation," LaFleur said. "The first thing that you talk about outside of the huddle is the snap count. Hopefully we are here for 50 years ... doing the same thing. That first week will always be the foundation, will always reset, and always try to improve it. We're not going to skip steps."
See images of the Arizona Cardinals during Phase Three of the 2026 offseason workout program at the Dignity Health Training Center
It goes back to LaFleur's introductory press conference where he shared that his main takeaway from former boss Sean McVay: For a playcaller, a late play call is a bad play call.
"It's a massive weapon," he said. "From a quarterback standpoint, how can they all sound the same? Whoever ends up being the starting quarterback, you want all those other quarterbacks to mimic that cadence as much as possible."
In the NFL, teams don't use the clap as their snap count because it's easier for a defense to predict their get-off time. Defenses can also confuse an offense by clapping on their own. Last season against the Patriots, then-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said New England had simulated their snap count, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty.
"We can do so many things to confuse defensive players, to have their eyes in the wrong place, but from the snap count we can do so many different things," Cardinals quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub said. "We can be as creative as we want to be to give us little indicators like 'oh there is a blitz coming' or 'there is this coverage.'"
"But we have to constantly rep it, we have to constantly walk through it so guys know the 'why.' As a player, you can go out and be a robot, but until you go out and do it ... then you'll have that 'a-ha' moment to make it your own."
The Cardinals have seen some of the growing pains a young quarterback might face when it comes to breaking the clapping habit. During his rookie year preseason, Kyler Murray had two false start penalties as the team battled with the differences between faux claps and hand placement.
But in Beck's case, he has familiarity with using his voice. He used a verbal count sometimes under center at Georgia, where he played before transferring to Miami. With the Hurricanes, he began with a verbal cadence before switching back to the clap midway through the season.
As a rookie, Beck is trying to find his footing in a quarterback competition. Along the way, he's looking to find his voice as an NFL QB.
"(The Miami cadence) isn't as drawn out as the cadences in the league and how many different variants and ways you can try to trick a defense to keep them off balance," Beck said. "You can use cadence as a weapon. That's something that I'm going to have to practice as I head into this, but I think it'll be good. You can use that as a weapon if you can get good at it, so I'm excited to dive into that a little bit more."