With Rookie Carson Beck In QB Room, Mike LaFleur Sees Snap Count As 'Massive Weapon'

It goes back to LaFleur's introductory press conference where he shared that his main takeaway from former boss Sean McVay: For a playcaller, a late play call is a bad play call.

"It's a massive weapon," he said. "From a quarterback standpoint, how can they all sound the same? Whoever ends up being the starting quarterback, you want all those other quarterbacks to mimic that cadence as much as possible."

In the NFL, teams don't use the clap as their snap count because it's easier for a defense to predict their get-off time. Defenses can also confuse an offense by clapping on their own. Last season against the Patriots, then-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said New England had simulated their snap count, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty.

"We can do so many things to confuse defensive players, to have their eyes in the wrong place, but from the snap count we can do so many different things," Cardinals quarterbacks coach Matt Schaub said. "We can be as creative as we want to be to give us little indicators like 'oh there is a blitz coming' or 'there is this coverage.'"

"But we have to constantly rep it, we have to constantly walk through it so guys know the 'why.' As a player, you can go out and be a robot, but until you go out and do it ... then you'll have that 'a-ha' moment to make it your own."

The Cardinals have seen some of the growing pains a young quarterback might face when it comes to breaking the clapping habit. During his rookie year preseason, Kyler Murray had two false start penalties as the team battled with the differences between faux claps and hand placement.

But in Beck's case, he has familiarity with using his voice. He used a verbal count sometimes under center at Georgia, where he played before transferring to Miami. With the Hurricanes, he began with a verbal cadence before switching back to the clap midway through the season.

As a rookie, Beck is trying to find his footing in a quarterback competition. Along the way, he's looking to find his voice as an NFL QB.