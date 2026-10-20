You've Got Mail: After A Win, Honoring Larry Legend

From Kyle Paxton:

"Hi Darren, Craig and Dani. Really have enjoyed listening to Cardinals Underground. Thanks for the entertaining show every week.

"I wanted to get your thoughts on Jacoby Brissett and the red zone. The team seems to be able to pull off sustained long drives down the field but when they are in the red zone they can't convert. Large amount of the blame I see online is about Jacoby and the play-calling. But it doesn't make sense to me that he is able to drive it down the field as well as he did on Sunday but then have consistent issues in the red zone. What factors do you think are playing a part?"

Let's be clear that defending a team between the 20s and doing it in the red zone -- and of course, calling plays to defeat those defenses -- are different. Once you are in the red zone, the threat of a deep pass is gone, because there is no "deep" there. Defenses can play tighter without that fear. You have to be able to grind out yards with the run game, and the Cardinals have struggled to do that. They are now 11 for 23 in the red zone after going 0-for-5 against the Rams.