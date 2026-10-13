You've Got Mail: Heading Back To L.A.

From John White:

"Thanks again for your efforts in the mailbag Darren. We need some serious hope with this team. It isn't a five-game issue, it's a 5 or 6 seasons issue. It's like watching a Premier League team play a pub team when we play anyone at the moment (yes, I am UK based!). Where is the hope coming from? What have we got to genuinely be hopeful or excited for?"

First of all, love to flip on the EPL bright and early Saturday mornings. The one good thing I got out of Covid was finding a vibe watching those games.

But you are talking about the Cardinals. I still am excited to see Jeremiyah Love eventually break out. I truly believe that will happen. I am going to continue to cherish Trey McBride, because I believe he will eventually be considered one of the best to ever wear this uniform. I will be excited for whenever Carson Beck gets under center, just to see it. (And to be clear, I don't know if that is yet, and I don't know when it'll be.)