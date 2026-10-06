You've Got Mail: Cardinals Still Seeking Answers

Finally, a home game. I'll be honest -- nice not to be climbing on an airplane this week. A hard loss against the Giants, but now it's about the Lions, and a new mailbag. No, there isn't going to be a new quarterback. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Robert B:
"How has Carson Beck been looking in practice? Is he looking close to ready to start? I have a feeling this is going to be the most common question especially after the last game, but it still feels needed to be asked to give hope to the fans."
It felt appropriate to start with a Beck question this week, seeing that many of you have asked in various levels of demand to see Beck on the field. So ...
We don't get to watch Beck in practice other than early tosses, so we aren't going to know how he looks -- other than he's not working with the playbook much. Such is the life of a non-starter. Could that be altered? Sure, it might.
Here is my issue with Beck conversation right now. What hope do you expect Beck to provide? He is inexperienced, so right out of the box, you think he's generally going to struggle. Right now, the lineup next is the Lions -- OK, their defense is not good at all -- but then the Rams and Broncos and Cowboys and Seahawks. Let's also throw in the loss of Paris Johnson Jr. on the offensive line.
Mike LaFleur said he wasn't looking to make a change now. Asked Monday what it might look like when he would, the coach said he was a one week-at-a-time kind of coach.
"We were 12 feet away from scoring 30 but we didn't and we lost," he said. "We have to improve from it and work to be 1-0 this week."
From Jack S:
"Now can we finally give Beck a try? Also, did Love get hurt? I get needing a pass blocking back for a two-minute offense but why did we not utilize Love in four tries to win the game at the goal line?"
Well, see above about Beck. With Love, he is apparently dealing with (and trying to manage) an ankle which is the other ankle from the one he hurt in the preseason. All the conversation postgame was that the ankle wasn't necessarily the reason he wasn't in at the end but it was hard to feel like it didn't play a role.
Here was LaFleur said when asked directly if he wished he would've used Love there, via Arizona Sports: "I have so much confidence in (Tyler Allgeier) in those situations, particularly inside the 5-yard line. I'd love to have all those guys out there, but in that moment, we didn't. I'm not going to sit here and say I regret it, because that would sound like I don't have confidence in Tyler Allgeier, and I do."
From Will K:
"Greetings from Normal, IL! Comment and a question, Darren. Concerning Allgeier vs. Love in the red zone during the closing seconds. I understand LaFleur's explanation for having Tyler out there, yet all I could think of were the two red zone touchdowns Love has already scored this season. If Tyler is that much better in pass pro, don't the Giants know that and assume pass for four downs?
Question about the mailbag itself (which I love and read every week). I'm a 'reader view' power user on my phone and tablet, and while most content on AZCardinals.com is reader view available, the mailbag never is. Is that a limitation of the site or something that could be fixed?"
See above on the Love-in-the-red-zone endgame convo. As for "reader view," I apologize, but I am not familiar with that specifically. I look at all the articles all the same way.
From Charles Montgomery:
"Hi Darren, just read your game aftermath article, I disagree on your 'Turning Point.' Yes, the Stills hold that turned the field goal into a TD was brutal, but the true turning point of that game was Wydett Williams Jr. giving up a third-and-20 for a first down. A.Q. Shipley rightly sounded disgusted on the radio after that pointing out we only rushed four and so we had seven in coverage and still gave up a first down. That is yet another explosive this defense has given up this season and we must ask when it end?"
Well, I guess I see that perspective but frankly, that was the drive of the Stills play and the Cardinals ended up losing a net of five points because of that. I suppose you could say without the third-and-20 the Giants get eight less, but given that the Cardinals still held them to a field goal after the third-and-20, I just can't go there as the "turning point."
From Chris Lewis:
"Hi Darren. I saw your James Conner article. Good read, but my question hinges on 'Not on field yet.' It's fair to wonder if JC will see the field ever. As beloved as he is, how many reps does a third RB really get on Sunday, assuming everyone is healthy? This was always my concern when we kept him after signing JL and TA. There are too many mouths to feed."
It's a fair question. I mean, you assume everyone is healthy, and last year proved that isn't always the case. I don't know if there is a spot if guys are healthy; Bam Knight can play special teams. But we will see how this all plays out.
From David Beiber:
"I think the refs gave it to the Giants with two uncalled pass interference plays at the end, but my question is how can we expect to win with such a porous OL? Brissett had little time most of the day."
I'm not sure I'd say the refs gave it to New York; I think they missed the McBride play yes, but I thought the Cardinals were lucky to get the last MHJ DPI flag too.
Nevertheless, the offensive line with these injuries are an issue. The Cardinals like rookie Jayden Williams, but to expect big things from a seventh-round pick isn't fair. I think Jon Gaines II has been solid when he plays for Isaiah Adams. But the Giants had a day causing havoc on the pass rush and that can't happen. We're gonna find out some things quickly; Aidan Hutchinson has 3.5 sacks and will be a problem Sunday if the O-line is leaky.
From Sebas Quirós:
"Hey Darren! Don't you feel Jeremiyah is still a little underutilized? I know it's unlikely he will get more plays keyed to him than Wilson or Trey, but I feel like I saw some plays today vs the Giants that amounted to very little and I think it was mainly due to talent."
Love has said it multiple times -- there will be managing. Managing of his physical punishment, managing of ankle issues, managing of getting Allgeier some work. They want to find a baseline of what Love can do, and it's not foreign for NFL teams to do that with a star rookie runner, especially when they have a guy like Allgeier. I'd also posit that if Love had not been banged up ever, and if he was not a rookie, his workload would be heavier.
From Everett L:
"I'll spare you the commentary, Darren, and just get right to the question: Do we have any stats on Jacoby's performances in the final two minutes when the game is within one score? I already know he hasn't won a single time with us, but maybe he did with the Colts/Pats? Would love a record, completion percentage, passer rating, or anything you can find either in his career or just in Arizona."
According to TruMedia, since he arrived in Arizona, Brissett in the final two minutes of games when the game is within one score is 20-for-40 for 279 yards on 51 plays, with one TD pass and two interceptions. He has been sacked five times. He has a passer rating of 60.3.
From Elliot H:
"Hi Darren, I know you're not a fan of speculative questions about a player but I wondered if this had crossed your mind over the first games of the season. When Jacoby Brissett came in for Kyler, he had nothing to lose. The offense wasn't clicking and JB came in and seemed to play with freedom. Since then he's been anointed as QB1 but he now has Minshew, who is no slouch, and Beck, who fans and media are desperate to king. Could this be making him more conservative compared to when he was playing to win the QB1 position?"
I don't believe so. Brissett is in a different offense than he was last year, and I believe that would account for some of the change. Brissett has never been a huge risk-taker; going into the weekend he was still the NFL's leader in all-time lowest interception percentage. I wish I knew why it wasn't clicking more, but I don't think some fear of losing QB1 is part of it.
From Juan de la Peña:
"Hi Darren! It's been a while since I asked a question, the Cardinals make it hard to stay motivated. At what point do you think that big changes are made in the organization? Also, win the event of a QB change do you think it would be Minshew or Beck? Thank you for answering, greeting from Argentina!"
Well, I don't think you are making many big changes in-season. That's what the offseason is for, but I guess I'd never rule anything out depending how this schedule plays out. As for QB, I would guess if the Cardinals were to make a change, it won't be for a bit, and by then, it would make sense to see what you had in the rookie. That's barring any injury, of course.
From Jason B:
"I know some fans want to fire Nick Rallis, but I don't believe he is the issue. When defense struggles it is usually after the offense goes several possessions without sustaining drives. We drafted Jeremiah Love and signed Allgeier for what reason? This is like Super Bowl XLIX when Lynch didn't get the ball on goal line and we all know what happened."
Ummmmm, I'm not sure there is a direct parallel here.
However, I can kind of see, if I squint, what the comparison might be. It's fair to wonder if they had leaned into the running game more earlier in the game. At the same time, the way the Giants were gashed those first two drives, pretty sure they were adjusting to not be gashed anymore. The Cardinals need to be able to take advantage of that. And definitely not lose yards on first downs.
From Glenn D:
"Hi Darren, I want to push back on your response last week regarding Marvin's process. Essentially you said that Marvin's process got him to the NFL, therefore it's a good process, so why change it? To that I would ask how many college superstars fell flat in the NFL? I think the team (and that includes Darren) pretending there's not a problem with Marvin is causing more harm than good."
Pushback is a good word because now I'm going to do that to you. Here is exactly what I said about Marvin and his process.
"As for his process, I have a question for you: If your process a) was something helped created from your Hall of Fame wide receiver father and b) was good enough to get you to get drafted at No. 4 overall, I am not sure I'd be all that anxious to change it up."
Nowhere did I say it was a good process or that he shouldn't change. I said what he could be thinking from his perspective, which I noticed you have dismissed out of hand. You also seem to dismiss that he actually has a Hall of Famer in his family from whom he can take advice. I don't have any real idea how he has analyzed this -- other than what he has told us -- and neither do you.
There are also other parts of what makes a good player besides his "process." Maybe the answer lies there.
From Jay Schubert:
"I wonder if there is a click relationship between our QB and Michael Wilson that purposefully excludes MHJ. I get it, if you are a QB, you want to throw to those you trust. But at some point, the coach needs to step in and have a heart-to-heart talk with the QB and determine why he is not making a reasonable effort to include MHJ in the mix. I am not a football expert like you, so I admit that I am unable to see MHJ being anything more than a decoy WR on the field."
Two things: I am not sure I am a football expert (I think a lot of people that think they are are not really) and two, I am assuming you mean clique?
When it comes to MHJ, this idea that all these things are happening in a vacuum -- that Brissett alone is choosing where the ball is going, that the coaches aren't analyzing this weekly, that getting the ball to Harrison will have an opportunity cost with other parts of the offense -- is odd to me.
I think there is a lot that goes into this MHJ equation, and that includes how he is working at his craft and where that stands. Brissett did look his way more often in New York. It didn't work as much as they wanted.
From Keith I:
"Darren you've been around for multiple organizational shakeups from GMs to coaches. Does it feel like we are headed that way with each loss the last four years?"
I mean, they just changed coaches, so that was a pretty big change. When you are inside-ish, the weeks come across much like the players and coaches treat them. The game happens, and by Tuesday you move on to the next game. You evaluate stuff after the season. That's always been the vibe I live with.
From Ken D:
"Writing this Friday before you travel to NY. That way you can think about your response.
Can you give us some insight of how the team travels? I know we have our own plane. Meals on the plane? What are they? When getting to the hotel I would imagine meals are catered in a conference room. Spill the beans what type of food is served? Do players have an opportunity to place orders of is it cafeteria style? How is the day before a game structured? Meetings? Players free to leave the hotel?
Sorry so many process questions. But it seems all the football questions have been asked and answered some more than once. Also, do the Cards spring for a single hotel room for each player on the road or do they have two to a room?"
I'll give this a shot:
- Yes, there are meals on the plane. Of late, options like beef with broccoli or a mexican bowl with chicken, or a burrito, or penne pasta. Each flight is a little different (and there are always hamburgers and chicken burgers.
- At the hotel, it's always buffet style with a lot of choices, including a pasta bar and different proteins for a main course.
- Players are free to leave the hotel for a small amount of time, but there is a meeting that evening and there is curfew. Currently the Cardinals leave on Saturdays, so they get their day-before walkthrough done before the flight.
- Many players will have a roommate, but some will have solo rooms. Depends on veteran status usually.
From Steve W:
"Hi Darren. Couple of Questions from a logistic freak:
- When the Cards go on an East coast trip that takes a day of travel, when do they leave to account for the time change and how do they account for a missed day of practice, assuming they leave Friday or Saturday?
- How many people are on that plane? Figure you have players, coaches and staff takes you to about 100, but then there's media and all the family members (wives/kids) of each, and that can easily get to 300, and I'm guessing PJJ isn't sitting 28B. 2 planes?"
More travel? OK.
- These days, including the New York trip, the Cardinals leave on Saturdays. For a long time, for Eastern time zone games, they would leave Friday afternoon for those games, and then hold their Saturday work at a local college. Leaving on Saturdays mean they can get their work in at the facility before they leave.
- The plane definitely isn't for family or media. If family or media are attending the game, they get there on their own. Two planes aren't necessary for team and staff, and the plane is big enough that usually, no one is sitting in a middle seat. They definitely work to get bigger guys some space, and the ranking vets get the best seats at the front.
From Andy R:
"Is Lorenzo Alexander being paid by the Arizona Cardinals to talk about football? If he isn't, please hire him. I heard him on the Red Sea Report, and the way he explains football and positional duties within a scheme in such simple terms is a gift beyond just a player's experience. I would like to hear a lot more from him."
I mean, who do you think is producing the Red Sea Report? (Hint: It's the Cardinals.)
But yes, Lorenzo is excellent at talking football, and if he weren't so darn busy with his life and other exploits, we would use him even more.
From Ryan Chaney:
"In defense of that referee, I was also directing salty language towards the Cardinals on Sunday."
OK, I chuckled.