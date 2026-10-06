You've Got Mail: Cardinals Still Seeking Answers

From Robert B:

"How has Carson Beck been looking in practice? Is he looking close to ready to start? I have a feeling this is going to be the most common question especially after the last game, but it still feels needed to be asked to give hope to the fans."

It felt appropriate to start with a Beck question this week, seeing that many of you have asked in various levels of demand to see Beck on the field. So ...

We don't get to watch Beck in practice other than early tosses, so we aren't going to know how he looks -- other than he's not working with the playbook much. Such is the life of a non-starter. Could that be altered? Sure, it might.

Here is my issue with Beck conversation right now. What hope do you expect Beck to provide? He is inexperienced, so right out of the box, you think he's generally going to struggle. Right now, the lineup next is the Lions -- OK, their defense is not good at all -- but then the Rams and Broncos and Cowboys and Seahawks. Let's also throw in the loss of Paris Johnson Jr. on the offensive line.

Mike LaFleur said he wasn't looking to make a change now. Asked Monday what it might look like when he would, the coach said he was a one week-at-a-time kind of coach.

"We were 12 feet away from scoring 30 but we didn't and we lost," he said. "We have to improve from it and work to be 1-0 this week."