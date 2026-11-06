Jacoby Brissett Trade To Ravens Becomes Official

Jacoby Brissett's time with the Cardinals is over.

The veteran quarterback was officially traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Compensation was undisclosed, but multiple reports say the Cardinals packaged Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

The Ravens lost Thursday night to the Jaguars with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at QB. Starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley were both put on Injured Reserve this week, necessitating the need to go get Brissett.

Brissett reportedly asked for a trade after he was benched for Gardner Minshew II. Minshew came on in relief of Brissett in Dallas last weekend and engineered an improbable 33-30 come-from-behind overtime win.

Coach Mike LaFleur named Minshew the starter on Monday and made rookie Carson Beck the backup.

"I just try to do what I think is best, in that moment," LaFleur said. "It's like I tell these guys; we're making a decision for what we think is best for the organization and for the team. Doesn't mean we're going to be right. I've been wrong. I'm going to be wrong again. But this is what we think is best."

Brissett is expected to step right into the starting role for the Ravens (4-5), who remain chasing a playoff spot.