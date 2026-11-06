Jacoby Brissett Trade To Ravens Becomes Official

Jacoby Brissett's time with the Cardinals is over.
The veteran quarterback was officially traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Compensation was undisclosed, but multiple reports say the Cardinals packaged Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick.
The Ravens lost Thursday night to the Jaguars with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at QB. Starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley were both put on Injured Reserve this week, necessitating the need to go get Brissett.
Brissett reportedly asked for a trade after he was benched for Gardner Minshew II. Minshew came on in relief of Brissett in Dallas last weekend and engineered an improbable 33-30 come-from-behind overtime win.
Coach Mike LaFleur named Minshew the starter on Monday and made rookie Carson Beck the backup.
"I just try to do what I think is best, in that moment," LaFleur said. "It's like I tell these guys; we're making a decision for what we think is best for the organization and for the team. Doesn't mean we're going to be right. I've been wrong. I'm going to be wrong again. But this is what we think is best."
Brissett is expected to step right into the starting role for the Ravens (4-5), who remain chasing a playoff spot.
The Cardinals figure to add a third quarterback at some point, although LaFleur did not commit to that earlier this week.
ESPN reported that prior to the deal, the Cardinals converted about half of Brissett's remaining $5.4 million salary into a signing bonus, meaning they essentially picked up half of the money owed to Brissett before making the deal. Brissett's contract remains in place, however, so incentives like the $285,000 Brissett earns when he starts in a win playing at least 50 percent of the snaps carries over to the Ravens.
In 20 starts for the Cardinals after taking over for Kyler Murray in 2025, Brissett had a 4-16 record, throwing for 5,085 yards, 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His presence helped the team move on from Murray when it was time for the two sides to part.
More importantly, he unlocked both tight end Trey McBride in the red zone and wide receiver Michael Wilson overall. McBride secured his first All-Pro season last year with Brissett starting 12 games. Wilson had an unexpected 1,000-yard season and evolved into the Cardinals' top wideout.
"I'm humble enough to admit that without Jacoby, my career would not have ascended," Wilson said. "Quarterback and receiver success, they're interconnected. For him to believe in me both last year and give me a plethora of opportunities to showcase my talents, regardless of what happens from here on out, I will forever be indebted to Jacoby Brissett."