As Training Camp Starts, Cardinals First Walk Back Into Media Day

Hey DJ, play "'The Boys Are Back In Town' by Thin Lizzy."
The Cardinals' own D.J. -- tackle D.J. Humphries -- was one of the roster-full of players returning to the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday as players returned on training camp eve to go through physicals and take part in the team's annual "media day."
The new season is here.
"I actually really like football," Humphries said. "I've been pacing around my house for the last two weeks hoping to get to this point. I'm really excited."
Media Day is the opportunity for select players to be photographed and videoed in uniform for use by the team and the networks for in-stadium use, TV graphics and social media.
Some players, such as Colt McCoy, said they are a bit more "old school" for the new age of multimedia creation. For others, their personalities were on full display.
"This is really my comfort zone. It's kind of my thing," Humphries said with a chuckle. "In my mind, I'm an actor already. The football thing is easy for me. This is the part where I have to really like put forth some effort. I've already been practicing my Oscars speech."
While the guys were having a great time, snapping Polaroid pictures, or performing TikTok trends, the focus is locked in on training camp.
Kyzir White, who played for new coach Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, believes there will be intensity right out of the gate.
"JG is a high-energy, straightforward man. If you're doing the right thing he's going to praise you," the linebacker said. "If you're not doing the right things, he's going to get on you. He holds everybody accountable, but most importantly, holds himself accountable first."
Linebacker Cameron Thomas is going into his second year in the NFL. He said going from year one to the present day, the game feels like "a whole new sport."
He added that having a new coaching staff that likes to play fast helps the camaraderie in the locker room.
"When you let the players play fast like that, they just feel comfortable," Thomas said. "You feel comfortable around your teammates and it allows you to build that chemistry over time."
"There's a freshness about this year," said McCoy, who is entering his 14th season in the NFL. "It's Drew (Petzing's) first time calling plays, and we're all really bought into learning and getting into the little details."
While the aforementioned McCoy is the elder statesman in the quarterback room, rookie Clayton Tune has received some advice before entering his first big league training camp.
"Everyone's kind of said the same thing, which is just show up every day and get better at something," Tune said. "There can't be a day where you have a lull. It's got to be every day that you get better."