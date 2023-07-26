As Training Camp Starts, Cardinals First Walk Back Into Media Day

While the guys were having a great time, snapping Polaroid pictures, or performing TikTok trends, the focus is locked in on training camp.

Kyzir White, who played for new coach Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, believes there will be intensity right out of the gate.

"JG is a high-energy, straightforward man. If you're doing the right thing he's going to praise you," the linebacker said. "If you're not doing the right things, he's going to get on you. He holds everybody accountable, but most importantly, holds himself accountable first."

Linebacker Cameron Thomas is going into his second year in the NFL. He said going from year one to the present day, the game feels like "a whole new sport."

He added that having a new coaching staff that likes to play fast helps the camaraderie in the locker room.

"When you let the players play fast like that, they just feel comfortable," Thomas said. "You feel comfortable around your teammates and it allows you to build that chemistry over time."

"There's a freshness about this year," said McCoy, who is entering his 14th season in the NFL. "It's Drew (Petzing's) first time calling plays, and we're all really bought into learning and getting into the little details."

While the aforementioned McCoy is the elder statesman in the quarterback room, rookie Clayton Tune has received some advice before entering his first big league training camp.