Blake Gillikin's Back And Ready To Put Those Issues Behind Him

"The first day of training camp, it was a bit strange," Gillikin said. "It's been a long time since I've gone that long of a period without punting in a stadium. It was great being back out there. You anticipate it all off season and just try your best to get back physically and mentally. I feel like I'm in a great spot, so that's all you can do and then go lay it on the line."

The Cardinals host the Cowboys on Saturday in their lone home preseason game. During the regular season, 13 of the 17 games will be played inside. It's an element of the game that special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is looking forward to capitalizing on after coaching the previous five years in New York with both the Jets and Giants.

"It allows you to do a little bit more, but now with that being said, because it's a controlled environment, the expectation is that we're dialed in with our kick locations," Ghobrial said. "It's a great opportunity for our guys to showcase why they're the best in the world. I've said it before that we don't get four downs to get it right. We get one down. I know Blake and (Chad Ryland) do a great job of understanding the important of that."

Ghobrial is a change for Gillikin and Ryland after spending the previous seasons with Jeff Rodgers. There's also a new long snapper with Casey Kreiter taking over for longtime Cardinal Aaron Brewer.

No matter who is out there, there's a sense of joy from Gillikin that he's back.