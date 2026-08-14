Camaraderie Supersedes Intense Wide Receiver Battle For Cardinals

After Jalen Brooks made a nifty back shoulder catch of a Gardner Minshew pass for a touchdown Thursday night against the Raiders, after he did a brief dance in celebration, he began walking to the Cardinals sideline when he was met by Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr.
The smiles of the team's top two receivers was genuine. And that's the vibe that resonates with Brooks, fighting for a spot on the roster in a deep wideout room.
"I was in incredible rooms in Dallas," said Brooks, who played two-plus seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Cardinals during the 2025 season. "But I honestly feel like this has been the best and my favorite room, and it's because of that.
"We all want to see each other succeed. We all want to make the team, we all want each other to make the team. We all know deep down, it's not going to work out like that. But that doesn't stop the love."
Brooks has been excellent all offseason. He played sparingly last season after getting to Arizona and in part because of Harrison's injuries. But he popped during OTAs and minicamp, again in training camp practices, and has been a standout in two preseason games, totaling nine receptions for 151 yards.
Wilson and Harrison are the team's top receivers. Veteran Kendrick Bourne has raised the level of what the team's No. 3 wideout can be. Beyond that? Brooks wants it. So does fellow veteran Simi Fehoko, a special teams ace who has caught touchdowns in four straight preseason games for the Cards. So does Reggie Virgil, the fifth-round rookie who has gotten better each practice.
And that doesn't even include other guys who have shown up in practice or games at different times: Xavier Weaver, Bryson Green, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, return man Devin Duvernay, even undrafted rookie Trey Wallace.
"It's a talented group. It's a tough group," coach Mike LaFleur said. "They support each other. It's going to be interesting in a few weeks. That's the nature of this beast. They are competing for jobs and their spots and yet they're all tight."
Bourne smiles (and when doesn't he smile?) when asked to assess the young wideouts past the top three. He spent a week with Virgil and Wallace in the offseason, training and letting them pick his brain.
"We're making it hard on the coaches," Bourne said. "That's all we can do. We don't want to have a group that is tearing each other down. We want to build people up to make plays. That's what has been happening. There is a lot of encouragement going on. When the ball is in the air everybody is rooting for you. You can feel when you are being rooted for and when you're being doubted."
Bourne said all the players understand the reality, yet none have gotten caught up in how many reps – or how few reps – each has gotten.
Brooks spent his time in Dallas learning from CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and George Pickens. He knows what he is doing, and is just thankful LaFleur calls plays for him and that the quarterbacks are looking for him,
"It just goes to confidence, man," he said.
Bourne acknowledged he isn't in the same place as a Wallace or Virgil – "I'm here, you're there. I can't go back. They are trying to learn how to get there," he said – and Virgil in particular has stood out, second on the team in preseason with seven catches for 109 yards.
As for guys like Brooks, "When you go through years, you know how it goes. You know how gritty the game is," Bourne said.
More than a couple won't stay come early September. But the corps all went out to dinner Wednesday night in Las Vegas, cracking jokes and tightening their bond. Regardless of what the outcome might be in a few weeks.
"That's what it is about. The camaraderie," Brooks said. "This league is hard. We have to make it easier when we are off the field."
The top images taken by the Cardinals photographers during the Week 1 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders