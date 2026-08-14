Camaraderie Supersedes Intense Wide Receiver Battle For Cardinals

"It's a talented group. It's a tough group," coach Mike LaFleur said. "They support each other. It's going to be interesting in a few weeks. That's the nature of this beast. They are competing for jobs and their spots and yet they're all tight."

Bourne smiles (and when doesn't he smile?) when asked to assess the young wideouts past the top three. He spent a week with Virgil and Wallace in the offseason, training and letting them pick his brain.

"We're making it hard on the coaches," Bourne said. "That's all we can do. We don't want to have a group that is tearing each other down. We want to build people up to make plays. That's what has been happening. There is a lot of encouragement going on. When the ball is in the air everybody is rooting for you. You can feel when you are being rooted for and when you're being doubted."

Bourne said all the players understand the reality, yet none have gotten caught up in how many reps – or how few reps – each has gotten.

Brooks spent his time in Dallas learning from CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and George Pickens. He knows what he is doing, and is just thankful LaFleur calls plays for him and that the quarterbacks are looking for him,

"It just goes to confidence, man," he said.

Bourne acknowledged he isn't in the same place as a Wallace or Virgil – "I'm here, you're there. I can't go back. They are trying to learn how to get there," he said – and Virgil in particular has stood out, second on the team in preseason with seven catches for 109 yards.

As for guys like Brooks, "When you go through years, you know how it goes. You know how gritty the game is," Bourne said.

More than a couple won't stay come early September. But the corps all went out to dinner Wednesday night in Las Vegas, cracking jokes and tightening their bond. Regardless of what the outcome might be in a few weeks.