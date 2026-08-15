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Chase Bisontis Placed On Injured Reserve After Knee Injury

Rookie guard done for season; Keys, Geers also to IR

Published: Aug 15, 2026 at 09:22 AM Updated: Aug 15, 2026 at 12:59 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Rookie guard Chase Bisontis is carted to the locker room on Thursday night after hurting his left knee.
John Locher/AP
Rookie guard Chase Bisontis is carted to the locker room on Thursday night after hurting his left knee.

The rookie season of Chase Bisontis is over.

Coach Mike LaFleur said on Saturday morning the guard would be going on the Injured Reserve list with the left knee injury he suffered Thursday night in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Bisontis tore his MCL, but his ACL remains intact, a small bit of good news given the situation.

He was officially placed on IR later Saturday, ending his season. Also going to IR were linebacker Austin Keys and tight end Jameson Geers (thumb).

"(Chase) will be out for a good amount of time, if not the whole year," LaFleur said. "Sucks for him. Always think about the player first. Sucks for the Cardinals too, He's a good player but more importantly you hate it for the player."

He will have surgery.

To fill the spots on the roster, the Cardinals signed tight end Baylor Cupp, running back Tre Stewart and defensive lineman Keveion'ta Spears.

Losing Bisontis is a major blow to the Cardinals' offensive line depth. The second-round pick, the 34th choice overall, was battling with Isaiah Adams for the starting right guard job. Jon Gaines II and Hayden Conner are the next in line at guard.

"You've got Hayden, you've got Gaines, who I think have played pretty good ball," LaFleur said. "They are more than capable. We will mix and match. Inevitably, people will miss some time. It's football."

LaFleur added that Adams has been "solid and sturdy" since OTAs began and it has continued into the preseason.

Bisontis was hurt on a pass play when Raiders defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland lost his balance and fell into Bisontis' leg in the third quarter.

"We're not going to let him be isolated," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "He can take it slow. He has a whole year to come back."

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