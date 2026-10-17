Kitan Crawford Activated To Roster After IR Stint

All it took was three practices for Kitan Crawford to show the safety is ready to return.

The Cardinals activated Crawford on Saturday to the main roster after opening his 21-day practice window earlier in the week. After the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, the Cardinals had an open roster spot.

Running back Evan Hull and safety Jerrick Reed II were also elevated from the practice squad and will make their regular season debut with the club. The team will be without Jeremiyah Love, who is out with an ankle injury, and could be without Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker as well.

An ankle injury is also what put Crawford on the Injured Reserve list following the season opener. On a blocked punt, Crawford's ankle gave way and he had to be carted off the field.

In his first week back, coach Mike LaFleur was pleased with his progression.

"He's looked really good," LaFleur said on Friday. "You never know in terms of when you've been off with rust and all that. But he's he's looked really good."

The Cardinals will already be without a pair of safeties since Andrew "Dewey" Wingard will miss his second consecutive game following his Week 4 knee injury. Rookie Wydett Williams Jr. did not clear concussion protocol this week.

Baker is questionable to play this weekend after a groin issue forced him to miss practice on Friday. If unable to go, there's a chance the safety tandem will be Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Crawford with Reed as the backup. They will have their hands full going up against the Rams' explosive offense.