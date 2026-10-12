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After Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade To Texans, Cardinals Push Forward

Wide receiver dealt for 2027 draft picks

Oct 11, 2026 at 05:36 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to Houston for a pair of draft picks.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to Houston for a pair of draft picks.

The news got to Jacoby Brissett and his teammates on Saturday, from both head coach Mike LaFleur and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. himself: Harrison was going to be traded.

It was sudden. But there was a game Sunday, and the Cardinals still had to host the Detroit Lions, a 45-21 loss to close out a whirlwind two days from the time the Harrison-about-to-be-traded news first broke.

"It's a person we all have a relationship with outside of football," Brissett said. "As much as everyone wants to say, 'It's a business, it's a business,' that doesn't make it easy.

"It's someone I'll know I'll miss ... and I'm sure a lot of us are rooting for Marv."

The trade itself has yet to be announced officially. But Texans coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged Harrison was coming to Houston after his game earlier Sunday, and LaFleur confirmed it with his own answers, although he wasn't getting into detail.

The reported exchange will be Harrison and a 2027 seventh-round pick going to the Texans for Houston 2027 second- and sixth-round picks.

"I just thought it was in the best interest of this club," LaFleur said, adding, "I really like Marvin Harrison. He's a good person. I wish him well. We did what we thought was in the best interest of the Cardinals. Any guy that does not play to the level I feel they are capable of, I'm always going to put that on me and coaching in general."

LaFleur said he didn't think the move was a distraction, and "it was not the reason we didn't play well today."

LaFleur noted the Lions on Sunday double-teamed both tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson with Harrison not part of the equation.

Harrison in four games for the Cardinals this year caught five passes for 85 yards on 12 targets. He was inactive on Sunday once it was clear he was being dealt.

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