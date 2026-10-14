Cardinals Open Practice Window For Kitan Crawford

The Cardinals should soon be getting back some special teams and safety help, after opening the 21-day practice window for Kitan Crawford on Wednesday to return from Injured Reserve.

Crawford would need to be activated to the roster within those three weeks, although with an open roster spot, that could be as soon as this weekend's game against the Rams.

The Cardinals had two open roster spots, but filled one Wednesday by promoting tight end Shawn Bowman from the practice squad.

The team also made a handful of practice squad moves, signing running back Jerome Ford, wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and cornerback Riley Wilson.