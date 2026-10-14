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Cardinals Open Practice Window For Kitan Crawford

Safety has been on IR since opener

Oct 14, 2026 at 11:31 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Kitan Crawford hurt his ankle in the Cardinals' opener.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Kitan Crawford hurt his ankle in the Cardinals' opener.

The Cardinals should soon be getting back some special teams and safety help, after opening the 21-day practice window for Kitan Crawford on Wednesday to return from Injured Reserve.

Crawford would need to be activated to the roster within those three weeks, although with an open roster spot, that could be as soon as this weekend's game against the Rams.

The Cardinals had two open roster spots, but filled one Wednesday by promoting tight end Shawn Bowman from the practice squad.

The team also made a handful of practice squad moves, signing running back Jerome Ford, wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and cornerback Riley Wilson.

To make room, the Cardinals released linebacker Eugene Asante and defensive lineman Jay Toia from the practice squad.

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