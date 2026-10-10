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Starting Guard Isaiah Adams Placed On Injured Reserve

Cardinals elevate CB Art Green for Lions

Published: Oct 10, 2026 at 01:00 PM Updated: Oct 10, 2026 at 02:16 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Starting right guard Isaiah Adams hurt his ankle against the Giants last weekend.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Starting right guard Isaiah Adams hurt his ankle against the Giants last weekend.

The Cardinals already knew they had lost left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. for the season, but they made fact on Saturday they will be without right guard Isaiah Adams for at least a month.

Adams was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. Coach Mike LaFleur had already ruled him out of Sunday's game against the Lions. Jon Gaines II will start in his place.

The hope is that Adams would be able to return at some point this season.

Rookie Jayden Williams was already moved into the starting lineup to replace Johnson.

The Cardinals elevated cornerback Art Green from the practice squad for the game.

The Cardinals are also expected to be without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Sunday; he reportedly will be a healthy inactive as the team attempts to trade him.

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