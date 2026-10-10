Starting Guard Isaiah Adams Placed On Injured Reserve

The Cardinals already knew they had lost left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. for the season, but they made fact on Saturday they will be without right guard Isaiah Adams for at least a month.

Adams was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. Coach Mike LaFleur had already ruled him out of Sunday's game against the Lions. Jon Gaines II will start in his place.

The hope is that Adams would be able to return at some point this season.

Rookie Jayden Williams was already moved into the starting lineup to replace Johnson.

The Cardinals elevated cornerback Art Green from the practice squad for the game.