Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade From Cardinals To Texans Becomes Official

The trade sending wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans is now official.

The agreement is still pending Harrison passing a physical.

The compensation is slightly different than what had been widely reported; the Cardinals will get back 2027 second-round and seventh-round picks in exchange for Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The seventh-round pick the Cardinals are getting is originally the pick of the 49ers, according to ESPN.

"Decisions like this are never easy," GM Monti Ossenfort said in a statement released by the team. "Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career."

Although it wasn't announced until Monday, the news of the deal was essentially out there all day Sunday.