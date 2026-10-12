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Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade From Cardinals To Texans Becomes Official

After Harrison passes physical, Cardinals will get 2027 second-round pick

Published: Oct 12, 2026 at 01:20 PM Updated: Oct 12, 2026 at 01:39 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

GM Monti Ossenfort (left) and coach Mike LaFleur chat at a recent practice.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
GM Monti Ossenfort (left) and coach Mike LaFleur chat at a recent practice.

The trade sending wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans is now official.

The agreement is still pending Harrison passing a physical.

The compensation is slightly different than what had been widely reported; the Cardinals will get back 2027 second-round and seventh-round picks in exchange for Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The seventh-round pick the Cardinals are getting is originally the pick of the 49ers, according to ESPN.

"Decisions like this are never easy," GM Monti Ossenfort said in a statement released by the team. "Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career."

Although it wasn't announced until Monday, the news of the deal was essentially out there all day Sunday.

Harrison was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft, finishing his Cardinals career with 33 games played, 108 receptions, 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns.

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