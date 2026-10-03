With Josh Sweat Questionable, Cardinals Elevate Cameron Robertson

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Cardinals are hoping Josh Sweat breaks out soon, but the veteran pass rusher might not have a chance to do it Sunday in New York.

With Sweat dealing with a groin issue that cropped up during practice this week, the Cardinals elevated rookie outside linebacker Cameron Robertson from the practice squad on Saturday.

The move may mean Sweat can't go, but at the very least allows the Cardinals flexibility if Sweat turns into a gameday decision.

Robertson signed as an undrafted rookie this spring. In 52 collegiate games with North Texas and SMU, he had 14 sacks.