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With Josh Sweat Questionable, Cardinals Elevate Cameron Robertson

Rookie outside linebacker could make NFL debut

Oct 03, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Cameron Robertson, sporting the special Pat Tillman practice jersey this week, has been elevated for Sunday's game.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Cameron Robertson, sporting the special Pat Tillman practice jersey this week, has been elevated for Sunday's game.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Cardinals are hoping Josh Sweat breaks out soon, but the veteran pass rusher might not have a chance to do it Sunday in New York.

With Sweat dealing with a groin issue that cropped up during practice this week, the Cardinals elevated rookie outside linebacker Cameron Robertson from the practice squad on Saturday.

The move may mean Sweat can't go, but at the very least allows the Cardinals flexibility if Sweat turns into a gameday decision.

Robertson signed as an undrafted rookie this spring. In 52 collegiate games with North Texas and SMU, he had 14 sacks.

If Sweat can't go, Eku Leota figures to get more playing time with Jordan Burch, Baron Browning and Zaven Collins the top three in the positional rotation. Finding a way to pressure the quarterback off the edge remains a priority for the Cardinals; Burch is the only one with a sack so far this season.

Josh Sweat rushes the passer against the 49ers last weekend.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Josh Sweat rushes the passer against the 49ers last weekend.

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