Hunter Long, Paris Johnson Jr. Placed On Injured Reserve

Paris Johnson Jr. officially landed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. But he was not the only one.

Tight end Hunter Long, who suffered a right knee injury from friendly fire when teammate Wydett Williams Jr. collided with him on a punt play, also was put on IR.

Replacing Long on the roster is veteran tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who was promoted from the practice squad.

For now, the Cardinals have an open spot on the 53-man roster. Coach Mike LaFleur had said Johnson's replacement in the starting lineup will be rookie Jayden Williams.

The Cardinals are reportedly signing veteran tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. off the Bills practice squad. Wills is a one-time Browns first-round pick.

The team also made a host of practice squad moves aside from Quitoriano's ascension. The Cardinals re-signed tight end Kenny Yeboah, who had been with the team in training camp before being released with an injury settlement.

The team also added offensive lineman Austin Deculus and safety Mark Perry to the practice squad.