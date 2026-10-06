After Paris Johnson Injury, Cardinals Sign Veteran Jedrick Wills

With Paris Johnson Jr. going on IR earlier Tuesday, the Cardinals went to find a veteran tackle to add to the roster.

They found one on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, signing former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Cardinals are going to start rookie Jayden Williams with Johnson down, but Wills brings a lot more experience than second-year reserve Josh Fryar, a former undrafted player.

Wills was a constant in the Cleveland Browns lineup after being taken in the first round. He wrecked his knee in a game against the Cardinals in 2023, ending his season, and only played in five games in 2024 as he tried to come back.

Wills ended up sitting out all of 2025 to rehab, and then signed with the Bears this year. After dealing with a back issue, he was released and then signed with the Bills.