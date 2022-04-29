Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

The trade was surprising, but in the end, maybe not.

Adding Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for the Cardinals' first-round pick was necessary, to me. You get a proven product. You get a No. 2 speed receiver that can stretch the defense, open things up for DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore. You get him for a relatively low cost (yes, that only holds for a short period of time, but there are ways to work with a future contract.) And yes, absolutely you make your quarterback happy.

The latter isn't something that should be the only reason for a trade. But when you need all the other stuff, it's not a bad thing to have. This only underscores to me that the Cardinals plan to have Kyler Murray around for the long term (although that was plain to anyone who was willing to see it) and it certainly puts the offense in a place where the weapons are plenty.

As we sit here on Friday morning, there is still work to do, needs to be met. The Cardinals still very much need an edge rusher. (Although here's hoping they are smart with that; you don't want another second-round Cody Brown just because of that need; IYKYK) They still could use an offensive and defensive lineman in the pipeline. They could use a cornerback. It'll be interesting to see what is there at 55, 87 and 100 today.