Doubling Up: Cardinals Work To Get Trey McBride, Michael Wilson Free In Passing Game

That should be a recipe for success for Kendrick Bourne and Brooks, who both figure to see more targets without Harrison.

"You dream of man coverage. You can't wait for man coverage," coach Mike LaFleur said. "It's me versus you, I don't care who you are or what the name is on the back of your jersey, I am going to beat you.

"I know we have guys that have that mindset. Now we have to go do it."

Brissett echoed that idea, saying "it's want-to."

There is no question McBride and Wilson want to, and now they and the Cardinals have to find out how. Through five games, McBride has 42 receptions on 56 targets for 308 yards, while Wilson has 29 catches on 51 targets for 288 yards. Both players are under six yards per target, numbers they and the Cardinals need to grow.

The doubling doesn't help. "Last week was crazy, something I haven't seen in a while in this league," Brissett said. "As frustrated as Trey and Mike were, it was the ultimate sign of respect."

Wilson called it "not fun," but like McBride, he is expecting to see it more often.

"I've got to get open," McBride said. "I've got to give Jacoby a reason to throw me the ball. … I expect them to double me. Kind of makes it a little more challenging."

Not surprisingly, LaFleur said there won't be an "overhaul" of the offense without Harrison. But the Cardinals will need to get Wilson and McBride loose from whatever double-team an opponent may throw at them.

"I still feel I want Jacoby to throw me the ball," McBride said. "Sometimes, he has to tell me, 'Hey, there are two guys on you. I'm not going to do that.'