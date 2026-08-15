Gardner Minshew Finds Comfort In Role With Cardinals

To be fair, Minshew isn't necessarily in an easy position. He is Brissett's backup. Barring injury, that won't change and, if the Cardinals get to a point in the season where they want to find out what Beck can be, the rookie could jump Minshew on the depth chart through no fault of the veteran.

But Minshew has been through a lot of scenarios in his career, and he knows how to handle them all.

"(I've had) maybe a little bit of a perspective shift, but not in the way you think," Minshew said. "What do we really have? Each day we have the opportunity to get better. You can just do that over and over. And that's it. Looking around and wondering what's around you or who is around you doesn't serve you at all and it doesn't serve the team. All you can do is show up and work."

LaFleur has a blunt ask of Minshew. "We want him to be the best backup quarterback of all time," the coach deadpanned.

"What is a backup quarterback?" LaFleur added. "You are one snap away at any given time and you have to be always ready to go. You're not always going to get the necessary reps."

That is going to change soon enough, when the regular season starts and the No. 2 QB is limited to scout team running the opponent's offense and the No. 3 QB will be limited mostly to whatever he can do post-practice.

Minshew will be comfortable with whatever. And he'll be there with a kind word for Beck or Slovis when needed.