Jeremiyah Love To Sit For Now With Ankle Injury

The Cardinals will be without Jeremiyah Love this week, coach Mike LaFleur said on Saturday.

Love suffered an ankle injury in his preseason debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. While there wasn't much concern following the game, Love came into the building on Friday with soreness.

"He was in great spirits, even Friday," LaFleur said. "But we'll keep him out this week as we let it heal. So, a little bit more sore than we were anticipating."

Asked about how this could impact his Week 1 status and if there's any long-term concern, the head coach wouldn't look beyond Saturday's practice.

"This week and then we'll kind of go from there and reevaluate," LaFleur said. "Honestly, all the focus is on August 15th, Saturday. Here we are in our Tempe block (of practice). We'll kind of reevaluate going into next week. But he will be out this week."

The Cardinals open the season in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sept. 13.

The team will choose to be cautious with the third overall pick. After the game, Love said he played "enough for people to see." Love had 11 carries for 58 yards to go along with three receptions for 14 yards.