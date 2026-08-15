 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jeremiyah Love To Sit For Now With Ankle Injury

LaFleur doesn't have long-term timeline for rookie running back

Aug 15, 2026 at 09:09 AM
Author Image
Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Running back Jeremiyah Love hurt his ankle against the Raiders Thursday night.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Running back Jeremiyah Love hurt his ankle against the Raiders Thursday night.

The Cardinals will be without Jeremiyah Love this week, coach Mike LaFleur said on Saturday.

Love suffered an ankle injury in his preseason debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. While there wasn't much concern following the game, Love came into the building on Friday with soreness.

"He was in great spirits, even Friday," LaFleur said. "But we'll keep him out this week as we let it heal. So, a little bit more sore than we were anticipating."

Asked about how this could impact his Week 1 status and if there's any long-term concern, the head coach wouldn't look beyond Saturday's practice.

"This week and then we'll kind of go from there and reevaluate," LaFleur said. "Honestly, all the focus is on August 15th, Saturday. Here we are in our Tempe block (of practice). We'll kind of reevaluate going into next week. But he will be out this week."

The Cardinals open the season in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sept. 13.

The team will choose to be cautious with the third overall pick. After the game, Love said he played "enough for people to see." Love had 11 carries for 58 yards to go along with three receptions for 14 yards.

It's unclear if the Cardinals will use their starters against the Cowboys but now is when the depth of the running back room will be tested. James Conner has yet to take part in 11-on-11 drills, and Trey Benson remains out as well with knee issues. Co-RB1 Tyler Allgeier rushed for 19 yards on four attempts against the Raiders.

Related Content

news

Gardner Minshew Finds Comfort In Role With Cardinals

Quarterback has fit between Brissett, Beck potential

news

Chase Bisontis Placed On Injured Reserve After Knee Injury

Rookie guard done for season; Keys, Geers also to IR

news

Camaraderie Supersedes Intense Wide Receiver Battle For Cardinals

Brooks makes impact through camp, games as No. 4 candidate

news

Reasons To Love Start For Cardinals' Top Pick Against Raiders

Running back shines as offense clicks during 27-14 victory

news

Carson Beck To Sit Out Game Against Raiders

Rookie QB dealing with ribs discomfort

news

Cardinals Build Toward Week 1 Through Valuable Preseason Reps

Starters expected to play two drives at the most

news

TelevisaUnivision Announces Multiyear Partnership with the Arizona Cardinals

Quinonez, Villanueva are team's radio duo on game days

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Raiders, Preseason Game No. 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 13, 2026

news

Cardinals To Play Starters Against Raiders In Second Preseason Game

Brissett to get start at QB; Love to make debut

news

Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen Coming To BetMGM Sportsbook At State Farm Stadium

Legendary restaurant expands to Great Lawn

news

Monti Ossenfort Leans Into Jacoby Brissett As Cardinals QB

GM reiterates team wants WR Michael Wilson on long-term deal

Advertising