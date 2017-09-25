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Good Start Can't Help Cardinals Against Cowboys

In home opener, Dallas delivers 28-17 loss on "Monday Night Football"

Sep 25, 2017 at 03:50 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

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Linebacker Markus Golden takes the bulk of the impact as the Cardinals swarm Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in Monday night's 28-17 loss to Dallas.


"Monday Night Football" started so well, Carson Palmer completing pass after pass and the defense locking down Ezekiel Elliott and Larry Fitzgerald grabbing a bushel of catches.

The beginning was so unlike what the Cardinals had done the first two games of the season.

The end, however, wasn't as pleasant.

"The day doesn't matter," defensive lineman Frostee Rucker said. "It could have been Sunday or Monday, we took a loss. That's frustrating, and it's an NFC game, and when you are old like me you count NFC games and down the line that hurts.

"But it's early."

The Cardinals (1-2) did many of the things they are planned. They controlled the ball, holding it for more than 36 minutes, running 75 plays to Dallas' 45. They had more first downs (22-15) and yards (332-273) than the Cowboys (2-1). They did not turn the ball over, and Palmer looked sharper than he had the first

two weeks. Elliott gained 80 yards on 22 carries, but was never really a factor.

Fitzgerald was spectacular, tying a career-high with 13 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, almost single-handedly carrying a receiving corps that could not get a catch from gimpy (hamstring) J.J. Nelson.

But there had been no accounting for the two broken plays that led to both of Dallas' fourth-quarter touchdowns to break a 14-14 tie, scramble specials by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott that resulted in a 37-yard score to Brice Butler and then a 53-yard pass to Butler to set up a second touchdown.

"It was just those two busted plays," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "We just have to make sure we contain and as a defense we thrive at not giving those balls up, but they happen. We just have to continue to stand together."

There was also no way to avoid the problems on the offensive line, which struggled most of the night. Palmer was sacked six times, three by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was a monster the Cardinals could not contain.

"It just wasn't good enough," guard Evan Boehm said.

The line, with injured left guard Mike Iupati inactive and missing injured left tackle D.J. Humphries, also lost Iupati fill-in Alex Boone at the end of the game with an undisclosed injury.

"When we allowed (Palmer) to throw, he was money," coach Bruce Arians said.

Palmer finished 29-for-48 for 325 yards and two touchdowns, completing his first 11 passes. The running game didn't help, with only 49 yards on 21 tries. New starter Chris Johnson gained only 17 yards on 12 carries, as Arians said he took the blame for ground game issues.

The inability to move the ball after the first quarter started to catch up to the Cards. Palmer said the rule

of thumb when backed up inside one's own 10-yard line is to get at least one first down. Three times the Cards started at their own 10 or deeper, all three times, the Cards went three-and-out.

All three times, Dallas scored on their next possession after getting golden field position -- the Arizona 33-yard line, the Arizona 46 and the 50.

Grinding the clock didn't always result in much either. The Cardinals had a 15-play drive in the first half that ended with Phil Dawson missing a 36-yard field goal – his third miss of the young season – and a 16-play drive that ended with only a field goal.

"We didn't make enough plays, especially on third down," Palmer said. "We put ourselves in some tough spots."

Sometimes, they made it work, like when Fitzgerald made his two spectacular jump-ball catches, picking up 37 and 24 yards, respectively – the latter of which coming on third-and-18. But trailing, 21-14, in the fourth quarter, a third-and-10 pass to Brittan Golden fell incomplete, leading to that Dawson field goal.

On the next offensive play, Butler had his 53-yard gain, beating Tyrann Mathieu on a jump ball. Eventually, the Cowboys got the touchdown, putting the Cardinals in a bad spot. Down 11 with 40 seconds left at the Dallas 2, Arians decided to go for it rather than kick the field goal and get it to eight.

A pass fell incomplete, and the night was over.

"It's demoralizing any time you lose a game," Fitzgerald said. "It was great energy, a wonderful home field advantage on 'Monday Night Football.' This would have been a great one to be able to get, but it didn't come to fruition.

"We've got to get back to the drawing board and get ready for San Francisco on a short week. But it stings. It definitely stings."

Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Images from the "Monday Night Football" matchup

WR Jaron Brown with a touchdown catch
1 / 46

WR Jaron Brown with a touchdown catch

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott looks for running room
2 / 46

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott looks for running room

The Cardinals link arms during the national anthem
3 / 46

The Cardinals link arms during the national anthem

Bruce Arians with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett
4 / 46

Bruce Arians with Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

No Title
5 / 46
WR Brittan Golden before the game
6 / 46

WR Brittan Golden before the game

The Cardinals cheerleaders perform
7 / 46

The Cardinals cheerleaders perform

QB Carson Palmer
8 / 46

QB Carson Palmer

RB Andre Ellington
9 / 46

RB Andre Ellington

WR Larry Fitzgerald
10 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald

A fan before the game
11 / 46

A fan before the game

Patrick Peterson takes the field during player introductions
12 / 46

Patrick Peterson takes the field during player introductions

A Cardinals fan with a Cowboys fan
13 / 46

A Cardinals fan with a Cowboys fan

WR Jaron Brown with a touchdown reception
14 / 46

WR Jaron Brown with a touchdown reception

From left: CB Patrick Peterson, team president Michael Bidwill, WR Larry Fitzgerald
15 / 46

From left: CB Patrick Peterson, team president Michael Bidwill, WR Larry Fitzgerald

A gang tackle of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
16 / 46

A gang tackle of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Cardinals stand for the anthem
17 / 46

The Cardinals stand for the anthem

RB Andre Ellington lunges forward
18 / 46

RB Andre Ellington lunges forward

S Tyvon Branch tackles Cowboys WR Cole Beasley
19 / 46

S Tyvon Branch tackles Cowboys WR Cole Beasley

WR Larry Fitzgerald extends for some extra yardage
20 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald extends for some extra yardage

QB Carson Palmer
21 / 46

QB Carson Palmer

Ezekiel Elliott tries to get by Cardinals DL Robert Nkemdiche
22 / 46

Ezekiel Elliott tries to get by Cardinals DL Robert Nkemdiche

K Phil Dawson responds after his missed field goal
23 / 46

K Phil Dawson responds after his missed field goal

RB Chris Johnson tries to stay up on the carry
24 / 46

RB Chris Johnson tries to stay up on the carry

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer throws under pressure from Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence
25 / 46

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer throws under pressure from Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

The Cardinals cheerleaders perform
26 / 46

The Cardinals cheerleaders perform

Cardinals and Cowboys at the line of scrimmage
27 / 46

Cardinals and Cowboys at the line of scrimmage

CB Justin Bethel and the Cardinals defense try to bring down Cowboys WR Dez Bryant
28 / 46

CB Justin Bethel and the Cardinals defense try to bring down Cowboys WR Dez Bryant

WR Larry Fitzgerald extends for some extra yardage
29 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald extends for some extra yardage

WR Jaron Brown watches as the Cowboys defenders dive for the loose ball
30 / 46

WR Jaron Brown watches as the Cowboys defenders dive for the loose ball

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson closes out on Cowboys WR Dez Bryant
31 / 46

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson closes out on Cowboys WR Dez Bryant

WR Larry Fitzgerald with the catch
32 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald with the catch

Cardinals DL Corey Peters and LB Chandler Jones bring down Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
33 / 46

Cardinals DL Corey Peters and LB Chandler Jones bring down Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

WR Larry Fitzgerald
34 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer under pressure from Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence
35 / 46

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer under pressure from Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

LB Chandler Jones celebrates a sack
36 / 46

LB Chandler Jones celebrates a sack

Cowboys QB flips over into the end zone
37 / 46

Cowboys QB flips over into the end zone

Head coach Bruce Arians speaks to his quarterback
38 / 46

Head coach Bruce Arians speaks to his quarterback

K Phil Dawson attempts a field goal
39 / 46

K Phil Dawson attempts a field goal

WR Larry Fitzgerald makes the catch
40 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald makes the catch

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scores a touchdown
41 / 46

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scores a touchdown

WR Larry Fitzgerald
42 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott scores a touchdown
43 / 46

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott scores a touchdown

QB Carson Palmer prepares to throw
44 / 46

QB Carson Palmer prepares to throw

Patrick Peterson (left) and Dak Prescott (right) meet after the final whistle
45 / 46

Patrick Peterson (left) and Dak Prescott (right) meet after the final whistle

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians (right) with Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (left)
46 / 46

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians (right) with Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (left)

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