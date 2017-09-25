Good Start Can't Help Cardinals Against Cowboys

of thumb when backed up inside one's own 10-yard line is to get at least one first down. Three times the Cards started at their own 10 or deeper, all three times, the Cards went three-and-out.

All three times, Dallas scored on their next possession after getting golden field position -- the Arizona 33-yard line, the Arizona 46 and the 50.

Grinding the clock didn't always result in much either. The Cardinals had a 15-play drive in the first half that ended with Phil Dawson missing a 36-yard field goal – his third miss of the young season – and a 16-play drive that ended with only a field goal.

"We didn't make enough plays, especially on third down," Palmer said. "We put ourselves in some tough spots."

Sometimes, they made it work, like when Fitzgerald made his two spectacular jump-ball catches, picking up 37 and 24 yards, respectively – the latter of which coming on third-and-18. But trailing, 21-14, in the fourth quarter, a third-and-10 pass to Brittan Golden fell incomplete, leading to that Dawson field goal.

On the next offensive play, Butler had his 53-yard gain, beating Tyrann Mathieu on a jump ball. Eventually, the Cowboys got the touchdown, putting the Cardinals in a bad spot. Down 11 with 40 seconds left at the Dallas 2, Arians decided to go for it rather than kick the field goal and get it to eight.

A pass fell incomplete, and the night was over.

"It's demoralizing any time you lose a game," Fitzgerald said. "It was great energy, a wonderful home field advantage on 'Monday Night Football.' This would have been a great one to be able to get, but it didn't come to fruition.