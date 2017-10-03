Haason Reddick Thinks Outside The Box

different view."

On the inside, Bynes did not play a defensive snap last week with Bucannon's return. Bucannon played 42 defensive snaps, Reddick 48, Dansby 77.

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday Reddick was an option outside, although it would probably only be in special packages at first.

"He can't learn it all in one day," Arians said.

Reddick understands that, acknowledging the learning curve has been steep at times at inside linebacker.

"The steps we were taking, I definitely felt were needed, because of the more reps I got at inside linebacker the more comfortable I started to feel," Reddick said. "Now, unfortunately what happened to Markus, hated that it happened to him, I'll move to outside linebacker and take the same approach."

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES