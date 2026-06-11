Hello Cleveland: Paris Johnson Jr. Attacks Improvement With Purpose

With the Cardinals ending their offseason work this week, Paris Johnson Jr. was asked if he was going to go anywhere on vacation in the downtime before training camp.
"I'll be back in Cleveland again, if you want to call that a vacation," the left tackle deadpanned.
To be clear, Johnson is going to Cleveland for work, as in working out, under the tutelage of former Pro Bowl offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley. He did a stint in Cleveland in the chilly parts of winter after the 2025 season ended, and now he'll do it again. Also, making it clear about the guy who grew up in Cincinnati, Cleveland would never be his destination of choice.
"I don't ever stay in Cleveland," Johnson said. "I stay in Columbus at my Mom's house. I drive the two hours every day because I don't want to stay the night in Cleveland."
At this point, he cracked a smile.
"I'm up there with a purpose," Johnson said. "I feel like I'm Rocky a little bit. I haven't seen the full Rocky movies but I have seen enough Rocky clips, like it's Philly cold with the hoodie on. I'm there for a purpose. I'm not there for fun. There's nothing fun up there."
Trolling aside, Johnson's work is important as he heads into his fourth season. After starting all 17 games of his rookie season and playing every snap of 2023, knee injuries have curtailed Johnson's next two seasons, keeping him to 14 and 12 games.
It has made it more difficult to reach the heights he seeks, including a Pro Bowl. Now he has a new head coach who is offensively inclined.
"(Paris) is a dude that loves ball," Mike LaFleur said. "He's got a growth mindset. He knows he hasn't arrived. That was one of the first conversations we had. I asked him where he wanted to improve. Without hesitation (he said) I want to improve in the run game. … Part of the run game is the mindset, and he knows that. He's been so cognizant of that."
The Cardinals exercised their fifth-year option on Johnson, extending his rookie contract to 2027. He is hoping for a contract extension, and GM Monti Ossenfort talked at the Scouting Combine that Johnson – the sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft – is a player the Cardinals want to keep long-term.
What the timeline might be for that is unknown. Wide receiver Michael Wilson is also an extension candidate, and his contract runs out after the season. Besides, Johnson insisted he isn't dwelling on the potential deal.
"My goal is just to be the best version of me today," Johnson said. "That's the only thing on my mind. I know the contract stuff will work itself out in the timing. It always does, especially in the tackle market. It happens when it happens. I'm not worried about that right now because it's not going to help me block anyone in front of me."
That now includes Myles Garrett twice a season, now that the Rams traded for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson called it "awesome" to have Garrett in an NFC West that "looks like the SEC right now."
But Johnson also noted "those (other teams) have to see the guys we have too."
That's what the just completed offseason program has been for, what training camp will be for, and what his Bentley workouts out in Ohio have been and will be for.
Johnson was reminded he can't escape at least one sleep in Cleveland. That's where the Cardinals will stay when they play the Panthers in the Hall of Fame Game to open the preseason.
"I guess I will be there overnight," Johnson said. "But again, I'm there with purpose. I can be anywhere with purpose."
Images from the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center