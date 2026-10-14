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Jeremiyah Love Could Sit Against Rams With Lingering Ankle Issue

Running back doesn't practice Wednesday

Oct 14, 2026 at 02:27 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Jeremiyah Love gained 22 yards on 12 carries against the Lions last weekend.
Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love gained 22 yards on 12 carries against the Lions last weekend.

Jeremiyah Love wasn't practicing Wednesday, and whether he plays Sunday against the Rams is uncertain with his lingering ankle problem.

Coach Mike LaFleur said the right ankle sprain the rookie running back suffered against the Raiders in a preseason game is healed. But Love's left ankle has been a problem for a couple of weeks and will be monitored day-to-day and "we want to get this ankle right," LaFleur said.

"I'm going to try to be as candid as possible knowing that everyone is listening to this too," LaFleur added. "He's a tough dude. But you see how he plays and how aggressive he is with his cuts. Imagine being a running back in the NFL and putting your foot down and cutting the way that you are capable of.

"We all agree that as much as he wants to battle, hey, let's give it a little bit of rest and see how it is as the week goes on."

Love rushed for 22 yards on 12 carries against the Lions last weekend.

LaFleur said with an ankle injury, it's hard to know what will be the prognosis. He added that with Love's right ankle injury, "he doesn't even feel it" anymore.

LaFleur added the left ankle is impacting Love's play.

"I know how explosive he is, I know how explosive he wants to be," LaFleur said. "That's a fair assessment. The rest for him will be vital."

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