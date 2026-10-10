Reports: Cardinals Readying To Trade Marvin Harrison Jr.

As the Cardinals got ready to play the Lions on Sunday, multiple reports on Saturday said the team will be trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

When? That remained uncertain.

NFL Network reported Harrison will be inactive for Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium.

Harrison has five catches on 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown through four games this season. His role has shrunk since the arrival of new coach Mike LaFleur; regardless of the offense, the Cardinals have never found a way to find a way to mesh both Harrison and fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson together. If one was involved in the offense, the other was not.

Some of that has to do with All-Pro tight end Trey McBride as the team's No. 1 pass catcher.

Harrison caught a touchdown pass last week in New York, and drew the final pass interference flag that gave the Cardinals a chance to score the winning points at the Giants 4-yard line. The Cardinals were unable to convert, however.

Harrison trade rumors had gotten intense over the last week or so. Harrison said this week he wasn't paying attention to the chatter.

"I'm only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment," Harrison said on Thursday. "So whatever rumors you're talking about, I don't pay it no mind."

Reports are that the Houston Texans are a possible destination. Not only do the Texans employ Harrison's college quarterback C.J. Stroud, but are in need of a healthy wide receiver. The Texans and Cardinals have been frequent trade partners since Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort took over, with the teams famously making first-round swaps in the 2023 and 2024 drafts in Ossenfort's first season.