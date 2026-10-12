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Mike LaFleur: No Playcalling Changes As Cardinals Seek Answers

Team could make Beck active on game days

Oct 12, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Tackle Elijah Wilkinson (65), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and the Cardinals offense are looking to fix their consistency issues.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Tackle Elijah Wilkinson (65), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and the Cardinals offense are looking to fix their consistency issues.

Mike LaFleur had many conversations following Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Lions.

He talked with the players. He talked with the coaches. He talked with everybody necessary as the Cardinals search for answers behind their recent struggles.

"I'll keep that more in-house, obviously," LaFleur said Monday. "Had some tough conversations about where we think we need to improve in all three phases, particularly on offense and defense right now. And I'll leave it at that."

There's an urgency to make changes. However, they aren't going to come by way of shifting roles. LaFleur said they won't be stripping anyone of playcalling responsibilities or changing any roles, an answer that indirectly goes to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

The coach acknowledged Sunday the narrative surrounding the four consecutive games of allowing 30-plus points, but emphasized Monday he thinks the players are capable on the roster to succeed.

"I've seen it, but I just haven't seen it consistently," LaFleur said. "There's going to be no changes with playcalling, but we're looking at how to improve this defense and make sure that we are better than what we're putting out there."

LaFleur said he expressed his confidence in the defense during their team meeting on Monday.

Jacoby Brissett is also going to stay in his role as the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

In a lopsided outing like they experienced on Sunday, it could have been a time for Carson Beck to see some playing time. It would have been similar to what the Raiders did with Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick made his NFL debut against the Patriots. But it was not possible since Beck was designated as the emergency third quarterback, which means he could only play if both quarterbacks got injured.

LaFleur said the Cardinals will have conversations Tuesday if the third-round pick should be active against the Rams.

"If we think that's what is best," LaFleur added.

Because the NFL is a copycat league, it won't be a shock to see the Cardinals offense face man coverage against the Rams. The Cardinals struggled against man defense in Week 4 against the Giants. The Lions then followed it up by playing man over 50 percent of the time. LaFleur described their coverage "as unique and bizarre as I've ever seen" after Detroit bracketed both Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

As much as it is on the coaches to find the answers, it's also on the players to help make a difference. On the field and in the locker room, LaFleur said he's leaning on the guys to help figure out how to prevent these problems going forward.

When the coach speaks, the players have been listening.

"You've seen teams who've won 5,6,7 in a row, and only reason they do that is because they stay together," cornerback Garrett Williams said. "I think as long as we just trust what Mike is saying to us and we're trusting the offense, defense, special teams, we just put it together.

"I think that's how you start to turn it around."

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