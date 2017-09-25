Offensive Line Can't Protect Carson Palmer

"We had guys open at times and just didn't get them because we couldn't throw the ball," coach Bruce Arians said.

While Arians didn't lay blame on individual players, the right side of the line, featuring Evan Boehm and Jared Veldheer, seemed like the weak link for a second straight week. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had three sacks and six quarterback hits, and he was often lined up against Veldheer.

Veldheer is a veteran who found a lot of success at left tackle in the past but is struggling after a position switch.

"I need to block my guy," Veldheer said. "It doesn't matter where I am. My job is to block the guy."

Palmer finished the game 29-of-48 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns, but there were times when the offense became stagnant because he was either sacked or threw the ball away. Left tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Mike Iupati didn't play in the games due to injuries, which also contributed to the struggles.

"We will keep working," Palmer said.

DAWSON MISSES THIRD FIELD GOAL