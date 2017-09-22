Patrick Peterson Preps For Dez Bryant

"I think I have a pretty good one planned," Peterson said Friday.

It's the third time Peterson will have taken on Bryant. In 2011, with Tony Romo as his quarterback, Bryant had eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. In 2014, with Brandon Weeden playing quarterback, Bryant could only manage two catches for 15 yards, his short touchdown grab coming with little time left and the Cards in control.

The Cardinals won both games.

"I wouldn't say I get more intense," Peterson said of facing Bryant. "I get more dialed-in. I'm dialed-in with other receivers but you know you're going to have opportunities to make plays. You know the ball is going to come your way. This team is not going to shy away when you have a tier one receiver like Dez Bryant."

Bryant called Peterson "a hell of a corner."

"He's arguably the best cornerback in the league," Bryant told Dallas reporters Friday. "He knows how I am, I know how he is. It's gonna be a pretty damn good matchup."

Peterson said he and Bryant aren't necessarily friends, although at some point he wouldn't mind to help his offseason workouts.

"I don't have Dez's number but anytime I see him around, there's always love," Peterson said.

"I don't have any personal relationship with any receiver around the league but Larry (Fitzgerald)," Peterson added, laughing.

MONEY, MIKE AND MOE AT BUCANNON'S DISPOSAL