Rookie Or Not, Jayden Williams Ready For Left Tackle Turn

Paris Johnson Jr. was the last rookie Cardinals offensive lineman to start the majority of the season when he played every snap of the 2023 campaign.
Now it's Johnson's season-ending biceps injury that has provided the chance for the next rookie to have that opportunity, and Jayden Williams is cool with trying to make it happen.
"(Tuesday), I was like, 'OK,'" Williams said after practice Wednesday. "But at the end of the day it's just football. I got the whole week of practice, I'll have the game plan, I'll just keep doing what I do every week.
"There's nothing to be nervous about. I've been playing since I was in the sixth grade."
Williams, the team's seventh-round pick out of Mississippi, was a surprise choice for backup left tackle behind Johnson as the Cardinals maneuvered through training camp. Now that Johnson is done, Williams will try to carve out success as one of a handful of rookies who have been O-line starters for the majority of games since 2000.
Some of those players have been obvious. Leonard Davis was the No. 2 overall pick in 2001. Levi Brown was fifth in 2007. Johnson was taken sixth overall. But none of the eight lineman in that timeframe played left tackle, like Williams now will.
"Every position has their own set of issues they have to deal with, whether it's a great pass rusher they are going against, working in combination with the guard and tight end next to them, hearing the call from (center Hjalte Froholdt), and executing," coach Mike LaFleur said. "I can't say a rookie left tackle's job is any harder than the rookie running back Jeremiyah (Love)."
Johnson left the game on the game's final play, the gotta-have-it fourth down for the Cardinals. As Williams got into the huddle, Froholdt told him, "Hey Jayden, you (expletive) got this!" To which Williams responded, almost nonchalantly, "Sure, I got it." And he blocked the play well.
"Even through camp it's like, 'Jayden is actually playing some really good ball right now,'" Froholdt said. "It's been good to see.
"He doesn't seem like the moment is too big. You never know. But he seems to have a cool cool about him."
Williams has been in for 18 snaps this season, the 17 that weren't the last play of the Giants game all as a tight end in the jumbo packages the Cardinals have run. After games, Williams will have plays he'd like to do over, like any rookie, Froholdt added. But that's also any player on the field.
Of the rookies that have started over the years, most were planned for during the offseason and camp. Prior to Johnson was an injury replacement, when Mason Cole started all of 2018 at center after A.Q. Shipley tore up his knee in training camp.
OFFENSIVE LINE ROOKIES STARTING MAJORITY OF GAMES FOR CARDINALS SINCE 2000
The Cardinals did add depth in veteran Jedrick Wills Jr. this week, who potentially could earn playing time if Williams can't hold up.
But there doesn't seem to be that fear.
"Football doesn't really seem like it's too big for him in this league," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "He does everything right, especially as young as he is."
Williams said he heard from Johnson, who told him his injury was just a part of football and the team – especially Williams – has just got to keep going. That's the plan, rookie year or not.
"My approach to everything has always been, even when I was a freshman in college and coach would tell you, force them to play you," Williams said. "That's the mentality I've had. So even if I'm not that guy, I have to force them to play me. Be so good that they are like, 'OK, we have a good one on the sideline.'"