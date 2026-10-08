Rookie Or Not, Jayden Williams Ready For Left Tackle Turn

Paris Johnson Jr. was the last rookie Cardinals offensive lineman to start the majority of the season when he played every snap of the 2023 campaign.

Now it's Johnson's season-ending biceps injury that has provided the chance for the next rookie to have that opportunity, and Jayden Williams is cool with trying to make it happen.

"(Tuesday), I was like, 'OK,'" Williams said after practice Wednesday. "But at the end of the day it's just football. I got the whole week of practice, I'll have the game plan, I'll just keep doing what I do every week.

"There's nothing to be nervous about. I've been playing since I was in the sixth grade."

Williams, the team's seventh-round pick out of Mississippi, was a surprise choice for backup left tackle behind Johnson as the Cardinals maneuvered through training camp. Now that Johnson is done, Williams will try to carve out success as one of a handful of rookies who have been O-line starters for the majority of games since 2000.

Some of those players have been obvious. Leonard Davis was the No. 2 overall pick in 2001. Levi Brown was fifth in 2007. Johnson was taken sixth overall. But none of the eight lineman in that timeframe played left tackle, like Williams now will.