The Word on Bruce Arians

What do you think? Use #Arians on Twitter to share your thoughts

Storified by Arizona Cardinals· Sat, Jan 19 2013 15:51:49 Now that I'm back in the US here are my thoughts on Coach Arians joining the @AZCardinals #nfl http://pic.twitter.com/BrMlQk3DLarry Fitzgerald

New @azcardinals HC Bruce Arians takes congratulatory call from @larryfitzgerald in Belize http://twitpic.com/bw3ldpMarkDalton

Happy We have a good Head Coach, time to get things rolling for 2013 season. Liking what I'm reading about Coach Arians. #readytoworkO'Brien

Reading more on Bruce Arians, initial "meh" reaction is gone, now looking forward to the start of next season! #AZCardinals #BirdgangScott Stevenson

Congrats to Steve Keim and the @AZCardinals on the hiring of Coach Arians, who did a great job in a tough situation in Indy.Dave Pasch

@AZCardinals #Arians whiz helped change culture here. Am excited abt #Arians he will bring back WINNING to AZ. This change might be gr8 4 usDick F.

Bruce Arians.... Welcome to AZ....#BirdGangAndre' Roberts

@AZCardinals Maintaining realistic expectations. Gotta love his attitude/passion. Hope it spreads like wildfire in the locker room. #AriansRussell Fausher

After watching the Bruce Arians press conference I am very optimistic and excited about what the new @AZCardinals coach will do for our O.Tyler Pollard

New #Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says on red zone, "Anybody can play between the 20s." Never quite heard it put like that. I like it.Ian Rapoport

Bittersweet day as Bruce Arians is named Head Coach of the AZ Cardinals. Chuck Pagano & Ryan Grigson statement: http://tinyurl.com/bjtbme9Indianapolis Colts

Scouting report on Arians:Tough guy, get up in your face, hug you after you get it right, smart, creative, dogmatic, develops young QBs.wolf620

Take a bow, Steve Keim. Love the Bruce Arians hire for the Cards. #birdgangAdam Schein

