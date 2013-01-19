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The Word on Bruce Arians

Jan 19, 2013 at 08:41 AM

[View the story "The Word on Bruce Arians" on Storify]

The Word on Bruce Arians

What do you think? Use #Arians on Twitter to share your thoughts

Storified by Arizona Cardinals· Sat, Jan 19 2013 15:51:49 Now that I'm back in the US here are my thoughts on Coach Arians joining the @AZCardinals #nfl http://pic.twitter.com/BrMlQk3DLarry Fitzgerald
New @azcardinals HC Bruce Arians takes congratulatory call from @larryfitzgerald in Belize http://twitpic.com/bw3ldpMarkDalton
Happy We have a good Head Coach, time to get things rolling for 2013 season. Liking what I'm reading about Coach Arians. #readytoworkO'Brien
Reading more on Bruce Arians, initial "meh" reaction is gone, now looking forward to the start of next season! #AZCardinals #BirdgangScott Stevenson
Congrats to Steve Keim and the @AZCardinals on the hiring of Coach Arians, who did a great job in a tough situation in Indy.Dave Pasch
@AZCardinals #Arians whiz helped change culture here. Am excited abt #Arians he will bring back WINNING to AZ. This change might be gr8 4 usDick F.
Bruce Arians.... Welcome to AZ....#BirdGangAndre' Roberts
@AZCardinals Maintaining realistic expectations. Gotta love his attitude/passion. Hope it spreads like wildfire in the locker room. #AriansRussell Fausher
After watching the Bruce Arians press conference I am very optimistic and excited about what the new @AZCardinals coach will do for our O.Tyler Pollard
New #Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says on red zone, "Anybody can play between the 20s." Never quite heard it put like that. I like it.Ian Rapoport
Bittersweet day as Bruce Arians is named Head Coach of the AZ Cardinals. Chuck Pagano & Ryan Grigson statement: http://tinyurl.com/bjtbme9Indianapolis Colts
Scouting report on Arians:Tough guy, get up in your face, hug you after you get it right, smart, creative, dogmatic, develops young QBs.wolf620
Take a bow, Steve Keim. Love the Bruce Arians hire for the Cards. #birdgangAdam Schein

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