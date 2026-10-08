Thrown Into Action, Coaching Staff Has Confidence In Wydett Williams Jr.

Each step had been a massive one for Wydett Williams Jr..
In college, the safety went from Delta State to University of Louisiana-Monroe to Ole Miss. Each stop presented a larger opportunity than the previous.
The NFL is a different world. Nothing marked a bigger step for the undrafted rookie than unexpectedly playing 64 snaps last Sunday for the Cardinals.
"You have to make sure you're paying attention to everything in the game," Williams said. "You've just got to be ready to step up. Just be ready at all times."
That was put to the test early.
Three plays into the game against the Giants, safety Andrew Wingard went up to break up a pass intended for Malik Nabers. Instead, he came down awkwardly and injured his knee. While it was severe enough for Wingard to not return, it isn't expected to be a long-term issue after coach Mike LaFleur said the Cardinals received "positive news" about Dewey.
Because of injuries, the safety room was already without Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford, and Joey Blount, who is done for the season.
"It sucked, obviously, with the situation for why (Williams) had to go in there, but I have a lot of confidence in him," LaFleur said. "He earned the roster spot, as I told him, not just from (special) teams or anything like that, but by being a safety."
Williams was one of the players who appeared to be on the bubble when the preseason roster was trimmed to 53. LaFleur pointed out his preseason tape, specifically against the Packers.
"I think he was just showing up. He was around the ball a lot," LaFleur said. "I was impressed within the week on scout team and all that and he did some good things (against the Giants)."
At MetLife Stadium, Williams recorded four tackles. He was tested by QB Jameis Winston and allowed some chunk plays. LaFleur mentioned patience mixed with urgency is crucial for the first-year players.
"No matter if a guy has what you consider a great game, bad game or anything in between, you're just evaluating and trying to improve," LaFleur said.
In between plays and on the sidelines, Budda Baker was by the rookie's side. It's an adjustment for a young player who only had 16 defensive snaps under his belt.
Baker said it was important to do so because Williams had not worked much with the defense. "Wydett did a good job sliding in," Baker said postgame.
Cornerback Garrett Williams doubled down on what the captain said.
"He's been prepared," Garrett said. "He's been working hard even ever since he got here. He's been locked in doing what he's had to do. Just whatever his role was at that current time, just being able to maximize it. Him being able to step in, nobody really was worried about him going in because he stays ready."
The rookie said Baker's support "boosts my confidence out there" as he was thrown into the fire.
On Wednesday, Taylor-Demerson returned to practice after a back injury sidelined him for two games. It's uncertain how close Wingard is towards returning, and same for Crawford with his practice window eligibility available to open as soon as next week.
In the meantime, it's Williams' opportunity and he's focused on taking that next step.
"It's really about continuing to learn not only from my coaches but my teammates," Williams said. "They help me out every day. They take the game plan seriously and studying and extra studying with your coaches if need be. So really, it's being prepared for the moments like this."