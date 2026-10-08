Thrown Into Action, Coaching Staff Has Confidence In Wydett Williams Jr.

At MetLife Stadium, Williams recorded four tackles. He was tested by QB Jameis Winston and allowed some chunk plays. LaFleur mentioned patience mixed with urgency is crucial for the first-year players.

"No matter if a guy has what you consider a great game, bad game or anything in between, you're just evaluating and trying to improve," LaFleur said.

In between plays and on the sidelines, Budda Baker was by the rookie's side. It's an adjustment for a young player who only had 16 defensive snaps under his belt.

Baker said it was important to do so because Williams had not worked much with the defense. "Wydett did a good job sliding in," Baker said postgame.

Cornerback Garrett Williams doubled down on what the captain said.

"He's been prepared," Garrett said. "He's been working hard even ever since he got here. He's been locked in doing what he's had to do. Just whatever his role was at that current time, just being able to maximize it. Him being able to step in, nobody really was worried about him going in because he stays ready."

The rookie said Baker's support "boosts my confidence out there" as he was thrown into the fire.

On Wednesday, Taylor-Demerson returned to practice after a back injury sidelined him for two games. It's uncertain how close Wingard is towards returning, and same for Crawford with his practice window eligibility available to open as soon as next week.

In the meantime, it's Williams' opportunity and he's focused on taking that next step.