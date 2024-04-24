'Twas the Night Before the Draft

"I didn't get drafted the first day and I was embarrassed," McBride said. "I remember the feeling I had when I didn't get drafted and then I had to wait until the next day for that phone call."

McBride didn't have to wait much longer. He was selected in the second round with the 55th overall pick. Surrounded by his family, the joy took over.

"I remember the weight of the world lifted off of my shoulders," McBride said. "It was the coolest thing, and I will remember that day for the rest of my life. I just saw the video of me getting drafted and it brought back so many memories."

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will have the chance to fulfill other player's dream on Thursday. Yet even though he's faced with a massive decision sitting at No. 4 and No. 27, Ossenfort already told his staff that they'll be out of the draft room at a decent hour on Wednesday.

"I hope to be doing dinner with my girls," Ossenfort said. "I think at that point, we're going to take a step back and try to get a good night's sleep and see what comes our way on Thursday."

Twenty-four hours before Ossenfort dialed up Johnson and turned in the card to make him an Arizona Cardinal, before he called it a night, the offensive tackle got a glimpse at the stage he's dreamed of walking across since he was a kid.