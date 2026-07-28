You've Got Mail: Passing Camp Over, QB Room Is Settled

Time for pads at practice. Mike LaFleur doesn't have to oversee just a passing camp anymore. Run plays for real! You can feel the season creeping closer. Time for this week's mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Johnny Turbo:
"Now that Jacoby is signed I really want him to earn the maximum amount. I trust you do as well? I know if he maxes out his contract we will have a winning season. Let's rock and work on our defense!"
I assume if you say maxes out you mean he'd hit all his incentives? Yes, if he maxed those out, it would bode well for the Cardinals. It is clear the Cardinals believe Brissett is their best option at QB, because otherwise they wouldn't have given him a raise. But we will see what it looks like beginning Sept. 13.
From Rod R:
"I heard Nathaniel Hackett say Jeremiah Love 'is definitely a rookie.' Does that mean our No. 3 pick won't be RB1? Are we looking at another Marvin Harrison Jr., who most feel hasn't lived up to where he was drafted?"
I am excited that someone asked about this, because while I have seen plenty of of quotes being taken out of context for social media, this was a head scratcher. Yes, the offensive coordinator said that. In fact, here is the whole quote:
"I mean, he's definitely a rookie, and as we've talked about, and he'll keep growing every single day. Very excited for him. All those guys, not just him."
"All those guys" meant the running back room. It felt like regular coachspeak. Love is, indeed, a rookie. People thinking he's immune to a rookie learning curve are being naive or disingenuous. Making the leap that that one phrase from Hackett means the Cardinals are going to ruin Love (saw that on social media, lol) or that it means he won't start ... I mean, c'mon man.
From Ken Dawson:
"Hi Darren. I know you don't like these 'what if this guy' questions but I think now that we are in the post-Kyler era, that these questions are reasonable. The big benefit to not having an expensive QB (I know we are still paying Kyler) is that you now get to splurge on other positions. Vita Vea just requested a trade due to contract impasse with Tampa. Obviously we would need to send a pick, maybe a second. I do know we have recently spent two first-round picks on defensive linemen, and Vita is more proven than both of them at this point. I think proven players could go a very long way in helping our team win. Back to the money: we can afford it. Vita will want a three-year extension, $20M per. We can afford it. So why not?"
Well, he's already making nearly $18M a year so I'm guessing he's gonna want a lot more than 20 per. But it is an interesting concept. Now, he reportedly either wants to go to a California team or Las Vegas, so not sure you want to go after a guy who doesn't want to be here. I don't think the Bucs have any interest in trading him either. And frankly, for a guy a decade in and on the wrong side of 30, you want to be real smart about handing out huge deals in my opinion. (My guess is the Bucs will want a first-round pick too.) Personally I don't think he fits the Cardinals timeline, but I think it's moot anyway.
From Rob S:
"I know I am getting ahead of myself, but with so many talented RBs on the roster and assuming they all make it through training camp healthy, what would you anticipate the Cardinals do? Who is the odd man out, is there potential for a trade? What kind of trade value would you guess Conner, Benson, or Knight would garner?"
Now this is a reasonable running backs query. If all are healthy, there are difficult choices to make for sure. No way to know who the "odd man out" might be. *If* there was a trade, I would guess you are getting a sixth- or seventh-round pick at best. Maybe you consider player for player. The James Conner piece is the one I am most curious about. He is the kind of player who has earned the respect from everyone, so depending on what the roles might be, maybe you ask him what he would prefer for his immediate future.
But again, you said they all make it healthy. That is far from a guarantee, especially with four preseason games.
From Alex Chriss:
"Football is back! Oh joy! I've been watching all the various clips on the internet from practice and, from 30,000 feet, there seems to be good energy at OTAs. It's early, but guys are moving fast, bouncing around. Lots of support from the sidelines among position groups (particularly DBs) whenever a play is made. I think I would summarize it as 'positive energy,' which is always good. In general do you get the impression this is a particularly upbeat and energetic team we have this year?"
I think the energy level jumped a bit when the Brissett deal got done. But I don't see this camp as any more or any less energetic. These guys like playing football. They don't love camp in particular but they like being on the field playing the game. And there definitely is an offense-v-defense vibe that you see every year. If you aren't going to be positive now, before preseason games have even started, i mean, when will you?
From D.H. P:
"Are the Cardinals building a new stadium?"
Uh, no.
From Garth Short:
"Darren, this is a money question. Jacoby's contract is reported to be in the $15M range. Since, he acted as his own agent, I'm wondering how much money he saved? Thanks."
The most an NFL agent can charge is 3 percent, although with some high-profile players they may drop it to 1 or 2 percent to try and coax them to be a client. But let's say it's 3 percent. That's $450,000. To clarify, Brissett still has a team of people that help him. But a lawyer that charges by the hour is still cheaper.
From Bob K:
"The mailbag continues to be a great read. Thanks for your efforts and expertise. Have the Cardinals expressed any interest in Jadeveon Clowney? He's only 33 and ranked No. 10 in pass-rush win rate among edge rushers at 16.7 percent. Although he's had some injury issues, he appears to still have some gas in the tank and might be a plus for a season or two."
Clowney makes little sense for the Cardinals. They wanted Calais Campbell back, but that was for a specific older veteran. This defensive line needs to be about Nolen and Robinson, and Collier and Stills and Lopez. If the Cards were to bring in a veteran, I'd think it would be be elsewhere. (Now, if there is an injury, that could change the equation.)
From Felix Macias:
"Who is likely to be QB this year?"
Now that Jacoby Brissett is signed, I believe it would be Brissett. I thought that was going to be the case all along; the contract just cements that. Injuries can always play a factor. And, if Carson Beck can show some things in preseason and practice, he could get a chance later. But now? It's Brissett.