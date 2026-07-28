You've Got Mail: Passing Camp Over, QB Room Is Settled

"Hi Darren. I know you don't like these 'what if this guy' questions but I think now that we are in the post-Kyler era, that these questions are reasonable. The big benefit to not having an expensive QB (I know we are still paying Kyler) is that you now get to splurge on other positions. Vita Vea just requested a trade due to contract impasse with Tampa. Obviously we would need to send a pick, maybe a second. I do know we have recently spent two first-round picks on defensive linemen, and Vita is more proven than both of them at this point. I think proven players could go a very long way in helping our team win. Back to the money: we can afford it. Vita will want a three-year extension, $20M per. We can afford it. So why not?"