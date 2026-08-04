You've Got Mail: A Cardinal In Canton Is A Perfect Fitz

Ladies and gentlmen, we have a game this week. We have one of the NFL's all-time best and lifetime Cardinal going into the Hall of Fame. What a time to be alive, roasting in the 114 degrees outside on the daily. And hey, a mailbag too! Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Bo W:
"Hey Darren, so excited to see Larry Fitz finally go into the Hall of Fame. He's the greatest wide receiver ever. I mean, I'm a Cardinals fan, but am I right? And what is your biggest memory of Fitz?"
I think as time goes on Fitz is a receiver that isn't always going to get his due. And there have been so many wideouts over the last 25 years that were excellent. But if I had to name, in my opinion, the best five receivers in NFL history, No. 1 would be Jerry Rice. Tough to go anywhere but there. The other four, in no particular order for me, are:
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Randy Moss
- Don Hutson
- Calvin Johnson
There are a ton of others that have an argument. Terrell Owens was great. Antonio Brown. Lance Alworth. But these are my five. Hutson's numbers just crushed anyone else in his era; he wouldn't be that guy in 2026 but it's about measuring you in your time.
As for my favorite Fitz memory, I have a ton. But watching him dive for the pylon for his last first-half touchdown in Carolina in the 2008 playoffs I knew a) I was watching greatness at a peak level and b) it was the first time I actually started thinking this team could reach the Super Bowl. That was crazy talk at the time.
From James Lockton:
"Hi Darren. For the longest time the Cardinals never utilized the tight end position to its fullest potential, which absolutely drove me insane. Which is why its so refreshing and funny, that tight end dominates our offense with Trey McBride leading the way (but inclusive of Higgins and Tip, who are both important contributors). Or I should say HAD lead the way under our previous regime. There's no reason to simply assume Trey and friends are going to be core components in Lefleur's offense. I suppose I'm looking for reassurance they will be."
I think it's safe to say tight end will be a big part of the offense. For starters, McBride is McBride. You don't shove that to the side when he's one of your best players. LaFleur has talked up Tip Reiman multiple times, and Elijah Higgins is getting his reps.
Also, and yes, the Cardinals are not the Rams, but there was no team last season that used 13 personnel more than the Rams and I think two tight ends will be employed often. If you like tight end play, the Cardinals are still gonna be that team.
From Richard Wakefield:
"Marvin Harrison is not what we hoped he would be. But Michael Wilson and of course Trey McBride are more than what we had hoped. Jeremiyah Love will live up to his billing and we should be able to throw the ball. With the expected improvement in the run game we should be a fun team to watch. The ball didn't bounce our way last year but just maybe it will this year. We're due."
These are the hopes. Offensively, this team has a chance to do some things. And while MHJ hasn't yet been the wideout people hoped for, he is far from a miss. It's a big year for Harrison, everyone knows that. But I think it'd be foolish to close the book on him yet.
From Shavo B:
"I noticed your post about LaFleur's practice design being 11-on-11 heavy. I'm curious what the players' preferences are in that regard. I've always found position drills to be boring and tedious. On the flip side I can see how 11-on-11s can add wear to the tires early before the season has even begun. Have you ever asked a player about their views on 11-on-11 vs position drills?"
I have not asked a player what they prefer. I would guess the fact it is real football makes a difference. If you are a DB in 7-on-7, do you really have a chance? Individual drills are a different thing. Those are for working on technique more than anything. You have to have that for your foundation, regardless of what the rest of practice looks like.
From Tawny Owl:
"Darren is going to hate this question but I must do it. Baker Mayfield appears to be at odds with the Buccaneers. Common trend given Vita Vea is also looking to get paid. Considering both are premier players I'm not certain why our buddy (Bucs GM) Jason Licht is being tight about it. If you thought this was a we should trade for Baker Mayfield message, yep. I've always liked the guy. He's tough as nails. Born leader. He's a winner. Why not?"
Why would the Bucs trade Mayfield? Unlike the other sports, impending free agency isn't a lock a guy can leave; the Bucs could play Mayfield this year and then tag him next year and still get two years out of him. If he actually hits the market next season, it'll be fascinating to see who makes a play for him. But like Vea, I don't think the Bucs have any intention of making any trades. (And to be clear, Mayfield hasn't asked for one either.)!
From The Walker:
"Darren, who is the radio play-by-play guy for the preseason and the regular season?"
The radio play-by-play replacement for the departed Dave Pasch is J.P. Shadrick, which was announced earlier today.
From Glenny F:
"Hello media team, whomever may be answering questions this week. I have some camp quick hitters:
- Is Tip Reiman close to returning?
- Assuming the top 3 WRs are Mike, Marvin, and Kendrick, do you have an early favorite for #4? Bryson Green has looked pretty good so far.
- Is Sweat's PUP status due to a dispute of some kind, or genuinely knee management related?
- Any early favorites for No. 2 Safety next to Budda? Assumption was always Rabbit but open competition is a fickle thing.
- Love is obviously RB1 but I cant help but feel a little wounded that James Conner is RB3. Do you think that means anything?
- How's Mack Wilson doing? He back to 100 percent yet?
- Assuming Will Johnson is CB1, Bunting is slot CB1 (at least until Williams is healthy), who is the early favorite for CB2?"
Some quick hitter answers.
- I don't know about close, but he is definitely heading in the right direction. LaFleur isn't doing PUP timetables.
- Green has a long way to fight up depth chart. I think Jalen Brooks has done well as has Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
- I wish I knew for sure. Hard to know until Sweat speaks to the media.
- Andrew Wingard seems pretty locked in as the other starting safety.
- It means reality. Allgeier signed a big deal, as did Love. Unfortunately, I'd think Conner's role will be limited unless there is an injury.
- Wilson has been 100 percent all offseason.
- If I had to name a favorite, it would be Denzel Burke.
From Adam G:
"Hiya Darren! I have a fan-engagement question but I want to preface it by saying there's no criticism here, just curiosity of your impressions having been around so many players and so many camps. Some players at camp are happy to go sign autographs, and others aren't. Not naming names or pointing fingers, it is just a fact. I don't know if you've ever discussed it with a player before, but any thoughts as to why some might be standoffish in comparison to others? If I may shout out one position group who every year seems to be particularly fan friendly: D-line."
I have had conversations about autographs with players over the years, and, like the general public, guys have different personalities. Some love the interaction, some would rather never have it -- just like some guys are good in an interview setting and some guys would rather be anywhere but answering your questions.
There other aspect: They are signing a) at the end of practice and b) the positions signing are dictated daily. So some guys might be tired. And some guys wouldn't be doing it at all except they have to. I would hope none are rude. I know for me, I'd like to think I'd be good at signing autographs. But I know myself well enough that, after two hours of heavy work, I could end up in a bad mood sometimes.
From Pete Marsh:
"What's that thing you did with Jake Plummer and Lorenzo Alexander? Is there a video of the conversation we can watch anywhere? I always enjoy listening to those guys, always insightful."
There is not a video; it was a private event for premium season ticket members and team partners. But it was a fantastic 20 minutes or so, because you are right, both Jake and LoZo know how to tell a story.
Was I happy that Plummer told me it's almost been 25 years since he played for the Cardinals, given I covered him here? No. No I was not.
From Rod R:
"Hi Darren, I really enjoy your column, but a friend told me you're secretly a Chargers' fan. I have no idea where he got that, but like a young boy said to DiMaggio: Say it ain't so, Darren."
I would love to know where that came from. No, I am not a Chargers fan. Never was. When I was 8 and before the Cardinals moved to Arizona, my mom bought me a Lynn Swann jersey at a garage sale so I was a Steelers fan in those days. I did appreciated Kellen Winslow and ASU's own J.J. Jefferson. But no, not sure where the Chargers thing comes from.