You've Got Mail: A Cardinal In Canton Is A Perfect Fitz

From Adam G:

"Hiya Darren! I have a fan-engagement question but I want to preface it by saying there's no criticism here, just curiosity of your impressions having been around so many players and so many camps. Some players at camp are happy to go sign autographs, and others aren't. Not naming names or pointing fingers, it is just a fact. I don't know if you've ever discussed it with a player before, but any thoughts as to why some might be standoffish in comparison to others? If I may shout out one position group who every year seems to be particularly fan friendly: D-line."

I have had conversations about autographs with players over the years, and, like the general public, guys have different personalities. Some love the interaction, some would rather never have it -- just like some guys are good in an interview setting and some guys would rather be anywhere but answering your questions.