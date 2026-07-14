You've Got Mail: Another Effort Off The Bench

From Julian Johnson:

"Full disclosure, I'm an absolute draft sicko. I look at draft projections two to three years in advance. Not particularly for players, since fortunes rise and fall greatly during the CFB season, but I look at position concentrations. For example:

2027 draft: Strong at QB, pass rusher and CB. Weak at LB

2028 draft: Strong at QB, WR, and OT. Weak at pass rusher and CB

2029 draft: Strong at QB and OT. Weak at pass rusher and CB

There's a lot of talk about 'we must find out if Beck is the guy in 2026 because there are good QBs in 2027.' There are good QBs in the next three drafts. At least 3 'top 10' guys in each. That tells me we don't need to be in a rush. Same goes for OT. I understand why Monti Ossenfort did not draft a high-round OT in 2026. There is a good supply of blue-chip OTs in the next three drafts. My question is is that realistic? Because I'm also aware GMs are in win-now mode always. They might not care about the 2028-2029 draft given they might not be around for it unless they win now."

It seems you answered your own question because teams (general managers, coaches, players and owners) want to win now. This league is built on urgency and for better or worse, gone are the days of allowing a young quarterback 3-4 years of development before criticisms and conclusions are made. Teams are looking roughly two years ahead when it comes to evaluations, correct. But it's not always as simple as passing on a good player or position of need and assuming someone better will be at your disposal the following year. This year's draft is a great example of not having as many projected blue-chip quarterbacks, pass rushers or offensive tackles in the top 10 as years past.