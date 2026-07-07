You've Got Mail: Training Camp Inches Closer

OK, my turn! With Darren still off, and off doing who knows what, it's my turn at the mailbag. I mean how hard can it be, right? Guess we'll find out together. A reminder that Dani Sureck will answer your questions next week before the boss, i.e. Darren, returns on July 21. As always, make sure you send in your questions for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.

From John M:

"Thanks, Craig, for pitch-hitting for Darren. Is there any talk on why Carson Beck has not signed yet? Do you think that maybe his agent is waiting to see what the Cardinals are going to do with Jacoby Brissett? Here is my two cents on the subject: I do believe Brissett is deserving a raise for what he did for them last season, but I can't see him getting what he is demanding. This reminds me a little of what happened with Doug Williams when he was with Tampa Bay. He had a good season and demanded a raise, Tampa let him go and he ended up winning a Super Bowl ring with another team. Let's hope that does not happen here."