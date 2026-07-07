You've Got Mail: Training Camp Inches Closer

OK, my turn! With Darren still off, and off doing who knows what, it's my turn at the mailbag. I mean how hard can it be, right? Guess we'll find out together. A reminder that Dani Sureck will answer your questions next week before the boss, i.e. Darren, returns on July 21. As always, make sure you send in your questions for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From John M:
"Thanks, Craig, for pitch-hitting for Darren. Is there any talk on why Carson Beck has not signed yet? Do you think that maybe his agent is waiting to see what the Cardinals are going to do with Jacoby Brissett? Here is my two cents on the subject: I do believe Brissett is deserving a raise for what he did for them last season, but I can't see him getting what he is demanding. This reminds me a little of what happened with Doug Williams when he was with Tampa Bay. He had a good season and demanded a raise, Tampa let him go and he ended up winning a Super Bowl ring with another team. Let's hope that does not happen here."
Good history lesson there, John, about Doug Williams. But to answer your initial questions, no, I don't think Carson Beck being unsigned has anything to do with Jacoby Brissett. To me, they are two separate issues; and I don't know if I'd even call what's going on with Beck an issue. Remember, NFL transactions slow down once minicamps end. Now is the time when front offices, coaches, players, and let's not forget about agents, go on vacation. Beck will get signed.
From Kyle Paxton:
"Hi Darren, Dani and Craig,
I am a lifelong Cardinals fan living in Alberta, Canada. I have really enjoyed listening to the Cardinals Underground podcast during this offseason and I am looking forward to listening more as the season begins. This offseason we are hearing a lot about some key positions like quarterback and high draft choices like Jeremiyah Love. Is there a player on the roster that you're particularly excited about who maybe isn't getting as much attention? Thanks everyone and keep up the great work on the podcast."
On behalf of my co-hosts Darren and Dani, thank you for the kind words. I think the three of us play off of one another very well and, at times, get into some lively debates. It's always fun on Tuesdays.
Now, as far as a player on the roster who perhaps has flown under the radar, I'm going to go with WR Devin Duvernay. He signed in mid-March, and I look at his signing more for what he can provide on special teams rather than on offense. The Cardinals have a number of skill position players, but how many of them have excelled on special teams, specifically the return game? Duvernay has. And with Greg Dortch now with the Detroit Lions, there is a need for someone who can handle punt and kickoff returns.
From Drew Scott:
"Who would you guess is the No. 2 starting pass rusher this year? BJ Ojulari and Baron Browning are still around. Would really like to see Jordan Burch take the next step. The fact we didn't take a pass rusher in the draft says they have faith in one of these guys."
A very fair assessment, Drew. And to further your point, the only new face added to the outside linebacker room this offseason has been Cam Robertson, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound undrafted rookie out of SMU. So, yeah, the players not named Josh Sweat all need to step up their game. You mentioned two whom I have my eye on: BJ Ojulari, who GM Monti Ossenfort said “never looked quite all the way back” in 2025 following his return from multiple torn ligaments in his knee, and Jordan Burch, who flashed at times in his first year. The Cardinals will need one, preferably both, to level up their game to help take some of the attention off Sweat.
From Bob K:
"Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson graded low using metrics from Pro Football Focus. Does the Cardinals' organization have confidence that he can get the job done heading into next season?"
It's never good to answer a question with a question, however. Why would the Cardinals – or any team for that matter – decide to sign a player if they didn't have confidence in him doing the job he was signed to do? Wilkinson was brought back to Arizona, after two seasons in Atlanta, for a reason.
And be careful, Bob, about using PFF grades as a be-all end-all. It's a great tool, but it only tells part of the story of how a player performed during a given game or season. And that's not just me, players like former Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh will say the same thing. (As a quick aside, it was great to see Pugh back in the building talking with the new group of rookies last month.)
From Joey Cammiso:
"Darren, I promise there is a question at the end of this, but I need a moment on the soapbox first. Twenty years. That's how long I've waded through the ups and downs of this team since truly becoming a fan in 2006. As a born-and-raised Arizonan, this franchise is in my blood, but right now, I am at an absolute floor of hope. The flashes of success feel like ancient history, and the only real constants through this entire era have been you and ownership.
You've watched it all unfold from the inside. What is the actual blueprint for success here? What made those brief windows in 2008–09 and 2014–15 actually work? I've always been the optimist, but the tank is empty. What is it going to take to fundamentally change the culture?"
By all means, Joey, with Darren out this week, feel free to stand on the soapbox.
And as far as a 'blueprint for success' as you mentioned, I'm not sure there is one. Here. Or anywhere. If there were one, then wouldn't every team be successful? A lot of it, yes, has to do with luck. But more so, in my opinion, is pairing the right coach with the right collection of players. Talent is needed, for sure, but the most talented teams aren't always the ones that win the final game. Remember, only one team is truly happy at the end of a season.
From Michael Helminnski:
"This is a comment. As a season ticket owner since 1988, I have seen a decline in respect for the fans. After seeing the training camp practices open to the public for 2026, it reinforces that view. Most of the open practices begin at 4 p.m.; great time for fans who are still at work or trying to get to the stadium during rush hour traffic."
Appreciate the comment, Michael. Yes, this year’s training camp schedule is a bit different from previous years. Though if new head coach Mike LaFleur believes this, meaning practicing later in the day, is the best way to get his team ready for the regular season, then who are we to disagree? Also, don't forget that former head coaches Bruce Arians (2 p.m. starts), Steve Wilks (3:15 p.m. a handful of times), and Kliff Kingsbury (3:30 p.m. his first season) also liked practicing midafternoon.
Do hope that if a weekday trip to State Farm Stadium is not possible, Michael, that you're able to take advantage of some of the weekend practices.
From Omar Saada:
"Good day. Rather than a question I'm offering feedback about the Cardinals organization. I believe the Arizona Cardinals should undergo a rebrand by updating their logo and color scheme. The Cardinals need to partner with local companies based in the Southwest and collaborate with the Indigenous nations in the region. Through these engagements, partnerships and collaborations the Arizona Cardinals will raise morale within the organization and the communities they serve. Whether or not this message is read or even heard aren't what matters, what does matter is hearing people out because many fans of the Cardinals have expressed similar interests."
Though I wouldn't expect a rebrand anytime soon, Omar, I appreciate the feedback.
The Cardinals, in my opinion, do a good job of representing the Southwest. And the team has actively celebrated the state’s Indigenous heritage through both community and youth outreach.