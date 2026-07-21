You've Got Mail: As Camp Arrives, Back In The Saddle

From Jay Schubert:

Darren, couple of questions for you. I was wondering if there is an age limit for playing in the NFL. I ask this because of a local football kicking coach who can kick 68-yard field goals as effortlessly as an NFL kicker can kick an extra point. One coaching session, this instructor kicked 10 out of 10 field goals from beyond the 65-yard line for the boys he was instructing. After the class I asked him why he was not kicking for the NFL to which he responded, 'I'm over their age limit.' The boys have been encouraging him to forget the age limit and try out for an NFL team. Also, do you know of any public tryout opportunities any NFL team might have?"

No, there isn't an age limit. You have to be three years removed from your high school graduating class to play in the league, but beyond that, there are no age rules. That said, teams aren't going to get a 68-year-old player. He wouldn't be able to tackle on a kickoff return, and when he is "10 of 10 from beyond the 65-yard line" I am guessing he is not doing it behind 10 huge men trying to block 11 huge men. Changes the dynamic.