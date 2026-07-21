You've Got Mail: As Camp Arrives, Back In The Saddle

Vacations are over, I'm back on the mailbag. Players report for training camp Wednesday. It's like we never left. Time to get into the season grind. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Ronald Rutter:
"Should we expect the Cardinals to sign any free agents before the start of training camp? What position group do you see needs more depth?"
I do not expect any free agent signings on camp eve. These aren't the days of Keim-time signs; Monti Ossenfort wants to develop all these draft picks. Can someone sign later? Perhaps. If they signed anyone, I suppose -- depth-wise -- they could consider an offensive tackle? Just because depth there always can be a thing. But I don't see them trying to find anyone that would get significant playing time. Unless there is a key injury. The only signing I see soon is rookie Carson Beck finally getting his deal done.
From Franklin Babcock:
"I have been an Arizona Cardinals fan my entire life, and after the Jeremiyah Love selection, I initially questioned whether the team made the right choice because I was hoping they would address the defense with a player like Arvell Reese. However, as the offseason has gone on, I have started to see the positives of the pick and the direction of the team under Mike LaFleur.
"My question is about the defense. With the additions and development of the current roster, what are the biggest reasons for optimism heading into this season?"
In my opinion, I'm going to go with a) boost with a new high-energy head coach, b) a new offense, c) health (at least for now), d) an attack that should be good with Wilson/Love/McBride/Harrison, e) improvements on the offensive line, f) learned improvements from DC Nick Rallis.
From Rich Fourmy:
"I just read that Jacoby Brissett's current contract carries a base salary of $4.9 million with $1.5 million guaranteed, according to OverTheCap. He's making less this year than Gardner Minshew II, who was reportedly brought in to back up Brissett. That seems unfair to me."
Brissett is trying to get that contract upgraded. I did think it was more about the guarantees, but a reminder that any vested vet (4 seasons or more) has his entire base salary guaranteed as long as he is on the Week 1 active roster. I don't know how the Brissett story is going to play out. I believe he will show up Wednesday. What it looks like beyond that is TBD.
From Mike F:
"With all the new faces on the coaching staff, it seems like Nick Rallis has flown under the radar. What realistic expectation should we have for him this season? It's difficult to assess his time in AZ without taking into account how much of the defense was JG but Monti obviously see's something in Rallis."
The defense needs to improve. Rallis has acknowledged that. In 2024, Rallis put together a great season and had his players in all the right places. I'm not sure why it was so drastically different last season. Injuries killed the defense. But all along Jonathan Gannon said it was Rallis' defense, so Rallis will have a chance to show more of that this season. This is a big year for Rallis, for the defense, for a lot of individual players on that defense.
From J.R. R:
"I have questions about the PFF grading system. First I'd like to ask exactly who are the people generating these grades and what exactly are their qualifications? If they are not familiar with specific playbooks and specific responsibilities then how accurate can they really be? How much weight do NFL coaches/front office give these PFF grades? From my admittedly limited perspective the grading system seems quite inexact."
I can't speak to exactly who is doing the grading; it's not like they have a roster. They claim that everyone doing such grading understands the assignment and does a good job, but you are correct -- they have no idea what some players are supposed to do on a given play.
As for teams, I don't think they give much weight to the grades from PFF at all. But most teams use PFF for other analytics that aren't necessarily subjective. Those are part of a private service PFF provides that the public can't access.
From Mark Bailey:
"Hello from Pinetop! I don't usually ask question back-to-back weeks but with camp coming I felt it important to ask this one. Your opinion on the quarterback situation going into next year, in regard to our future versus one year. Don't we owe to the future of this team to start Carson Beck, for two main reasons, one, his maturity for a rookie, two, it's win-win if we start him Day One, we find out what we have. If he is good, bingo. If he isn't we have shot at an elite QB next year."
When people talk about "owing the future," there are a lot of things to consider. We aren't doing this on Madden, with robots on the field. There are a lot of players on the roster that understand the drawbacks of playing a third-round rookie compared to someone who has been in the league. What are you telling them? And while I have said this multiple times, I don't know if one season is enough to fully evaluate Beck, regardless of how many games he plays. I understand those who are frothing to see Beck. But I don't see it Week 1.
From Carl Triola:
"I had a chance to visit the Hall of Fame recently and with Larry Fitzgerald being inducted, I'd hoped for a more generous offering of Cardinals' players jersey. Perhaps even a Fitzgerald jersey. I was shocked when the only two jerseys offered were Love and Harrison. Does the organization have any say which jerseys are offered for sale? I would have figured McBride, Baker, and definitely Fitzgerald would have been been better choices. Thanks for the mailbag. I always look forward to it."
The Hall of Fame is NFL-adjacent but is a separate entity. So no, no team has a say in how they stock their store. I am not shocked; I understand why a Cardinals fan would be looking for other guys but as national names, Love and Harrison are probably the ones that top the list. I mean, the Hall is in Ohio, not far from where Harrison and Love had college stardom.
From Jay Schubert:
Darren, couple of questions for you. I was wondering if there is an age limit for playing in the NFL. I ask this because of a local football kicking coach who can kick 68-yard field goals as effortlessly as an NFL kicker can kick an extra point. One coaching session, this instructor kicked 10 out of 10 field goals from beyond the 65-yard line for the boys he was instructing. After the class I asked him why he was not kicking for the NFL to which he responded, 'I'm over their age limit.' The boys have been encouraging him to forget the age limit and try out for an NFL team. Also, do you know of any public tryout opportunities any NFL team might have?"
No, there isn't an age limit. You have to be three years removed from your high school graduating class to play in the league, but beyond that, there are no age rules. That said, teams aren't going to get a 68-year-old player. He wouldn't be able to tackle on a kickoff return, and when he is "10 of 10 from beyond the 65-yard line" I am guessing he is not doing it behind 10 huge men trying to block 11 huge men. Changes the dynamic.
And public tryouts are a thing of the past in the NFL. If he really wants to play pro, he should try the UFL; if he is successful, the NFL might notice.
From Zach Kahn:
"North Carolina has more Cardinals than Arizona does -- it's even our state bird! But not Arizona's!"
Are you suggesting a trade, Zach? Mascot for mascot?
From Jake Lemon:
"Why are the open practices start times so late? 4 p.m.? The last time I remember attending a practice that late was when we got QB Kevin Kolb. It was dark out when we left the stadium. If practice is at 4, what's the team doing all day?"
You have a good memory; Kolb had already been a Cardinal in 2011 when the Cardinals held their final minicamp practice in 2012 at State Farm Stadium on a Wednesday or Thursday night in June. But back to now. Bottom line, the open practices are so late because practices are later, and that's what coach Mike LaFleur believes is best for his team. With all due respect, when the football side is evaluating when they want to hold practice, fans are not part of the equation.
As for all day, they are lifting and meeting. With the climate here, the Cardinals often over the years have meetings in the mornings, practice in the middle of the day, and then more meetings. LaFleur's perfect world will have the Cardinals meeting/lifting first, then have a walkthrough about 2:30 and then regular practice at 4.
From Cameron B:
"I know Michael Bidwill is an aircraft enthusiast. Does he fly the team plane?"
No, he doesn't fly the team plane, although he probably could be one of the pilots. He is a pilot and frequently flies another (much smaller) jet.