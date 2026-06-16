You've Got Mail: Into That Quiet Time Of Year

"A couple of things, Darren. One, I was glad to hear coach LaFleur giving some clarity about injuries. I know JG didn't like saying much and sometimes I understand that, but in the middle of the offseason I don't know why a coach can just let the fans know what is going on. Now, for my question. It's great to hear Garrett Williams is doing well. Do you think he plays ahead of SMB? It felt like Williams didn't play as well last year than he had in 2024."

I can say I appreciated LaFleur's transparency and it makes everything just a little easier when it comes to talking about the team. As for Williams, I think last year wasn't a great one for many on defense and everyone will be looking to raise their play. But they have liked Williams when he was healthy; if you recall last year they decided he needed to play outside in base so he wasn't going to come off the field so much. I know Murphy-Bunting excels in the slot, but I would guess, assuming Williams gets to pre-Achilles health, he would be the choice.