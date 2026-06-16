You've Got Mail: Into That Quiet Time Of Year

So it's that time of year. The veterans are gone, the rookies are about to be gone, and it's about that time for me to step away from the mailbag for a month. In the meantime, you have Zach Gershman posting a mailbag on June 23, Craig Grialou on July 7, and Dani Sureck on July 14. (Nothing on Fourth of July week with the office closing.) Make sure you don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial. You don't want the other three to feel left out.
From Jay Schubert:
"A couple of questions for you regarding QB mentors in the NFL. First, when you read about a QB working in the offseason with a QB mentor to improve their fundamentals and skills, who pays for that, the team or the QB? Also, who would you consider to be the most sought-after offseason QB mentor (past and present)? Lastly, do teams have a recommended list of mentors for QBs to chosen from or is finding a good one come by networking with other QBs in the league?"
If a quarterback chooses to work with someone in his offseason, that is on their dime. Because of the CBA, not only can teams have players working with coaches in the down time, they can't have an agent of the team working with the player either. Besides, a lot of times if a player is looking for a "mentor" they want someone who isn't tied to the team anyway. I couldn't tell you the most sought after guy; I know Carson Palmer's brother Jordan has worked with many top guys (like Mahomes, Burrow, Allen).
In terms of the last question, I refer to the first answer: Guys are going to talk to other players and not ask teams for the same reason.
From Andy Hilton:
"Hey Darren, asking the unanswerable but the fans just need an outlet for the frustration. How the heck do we have another season of losing a rookie defensive lineman? Robinson, Nolen, Proctor. It's like c'mon man, what's going on? Do you remember that story of the 49ers investigating the power plant next to their practice field to check if it has any connection to their rash of injuries? Can we please do the same with our DL practice habits? Truly there MUST be something."
It's not fun. It's definitely not fun for the Cardinals and the players themselves. But sorry, I just think it's bad luck. You bring up drills -- the Cardinals have literally had three different defensive line coaches the past three seasons, so it's not that. When I tweeted about Kaleb Proctor tearing his meniscus, i saw a reply from a doctor bringing up the idea that these rookies train hard for the combine/draft and it's different movements than football practice and it's possible that stresses the body toward some of these injuries. It's football. Guys are going to get hurt.
From Ray L:
"A couple of things, Darren. One, I was glad to hear coach LaFleur giving some clarity about injuries. I know JG didn't like saying much and sometimes I understand that, but in the middle of the offseason I don't know why a coach can just let the fans know what is going on. Now, for my question. It's great to hear Garrett Williams is doing well. Do you think he plays ahead of SMB? It felt like Williams didn't play as well last year than he had in 2024."
I can say I appreciated LaFleur's transparency and it makes everything just a little easier when it comes to talking about the team. As for Williams, I think last year wasn't a great one for many on defense and everyone will be looking to raise their play. But they have liked Williams when he was healthy; if you recall last year they decided he needed to play outside in base so he wasn't going to come off the field so much. I know Murphy-Bunting excels in the slot, but I would guess, assuming Williams gets to pre-Achilles health, he would be the choice.
From Richard T:
"Darren, explain to me something LaFleur said. He said Josh Sweat would have practiced if he could have, but he's not injured, right? Why couldn't he practice? I understand the idea that he had just shown up, but if that's the reason, then he still could have. It was just that the coaches didn't want him to? Is that correct?"
Essentially, yes, correct. With one practice, it doesn't sound like it would've been comfortable for LaFleur to put Sweat out there. Sweat has been working on his own, but frankly, if you haven't been part of all the 2026 installs, maybe it makes more sense to watch and learn rather than worry about one workout. (And LaFleur knew at that point there would be only one minicamp practice.)
I don't know all the specifics of Sweat's deal right now, but I don't see why he won't be ready when camp starts and, in my experience, as long as the guy is ready to work in camp, missing the offseason stuff isn't a big deal.
From Chris E:
"For the Vegas game in the preseason, do you stay overnight or do you fly in/fly out same day? It would make sense right. It is about a one-hour flight to and from Vegas. Why even stay overnight? Just fly in at noon, play the game at 5pm, fly out, all the same day. But if you do stay overnight, do you stay in one of the resorts? Allegiant Stadium is right off the strip so it would make sense the team would also stay nearby. I'm going to the game and staying at Mandalay Bay. Looking forward to it, see ya there!"
NFL teams would never fly in day of game, barring an issue. I understand Vegas is close, but the idea of flying up there, walking off a plane and going straight to the stadium seems suboptimal for a football game. Same reason the Cardinals would never fly in day of game for the Rams (or Chargers).
The last time the Cardinals were in Vegas we were near the strip but off it, in a "regular" hotel. Not a resort.