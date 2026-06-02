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Marvin Harrison Jr. Finds Greater Appreciation After Injury-Filled Season

Wide receiver continues to work through foot issues

Jun 02, 2026 at 03:55 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. heads into an important third NFL season this year.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. heads into an important third NFL season this year.

It was clear that the pain from last season lingered for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Not just the pain from the injuries he sustained -- which includes two foot issues that remain something to deal with -- but the frustration of not being on the field.

"It sucks not playing," the wide receiver said. "I've never been injured or missed a game, from little league to high school to college, so staying on the sidelines, that definitely sucks for half the year basically. I don't want to say it lights a fire, just makes you appreciate the game more."

It was a concussion in Week 6 against the Colts that sidelined Harrison at first, followed by emergency appendicitis surgery in November, capped off by a heel injury on one leg and a foot injury on the other.

Because of that, Harrison said he was not able to get in a groove. In 12 games played, Harrison had 41 receptions for 609 yards and four touchdowns. His best stretch of games, at least statistically, came against the Seahawks and Titans when he had 10 total receptions for 165 yards, and against the Cowboys where he finished with seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The game after each of those outings is when his injuries took place, and the successes didn't resonate.

"Comfort me? No," Harrison said. "I don't really look at any positives, it's always kind of the negative. I don't really think about the Dallas game much or any of the other games before, just what to improve on."

Harrison said that mindset came from his father, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr.

With a new offense being installed, there are opportunities for the third-year wide receiver to take a leap. With the continued ascension of Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride along with the draft selection of Jeremiyah Love, defenses won't be able to focus on Harrison. With Harrison's 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, his presence is in line with more of a traditional outside X receiver role. In coach Mike LaFleur's offense, he can be used in different spots through motion.

"What's unique about this system, and not just the Arizona Cardinals but the systems that run something similar, is you can move them inside and outside on a whim in terms of our formations, our motions, all the kind of stuff," LaFleur said. "(Marv) is our X receiver, but again, you can move him around that sometimes he is and sometimes he's not."

LaFleur compared Harrison's role to what Davante Adams did with the Rams and what Julio Jones did with the Falcons and added that Wilson will be positioned for a role similar to Puka Nacua.

"I keep telling that whole eligible room that we need to get you between the defender and the ball because we do have a lot of size and we have really good hands within this group," LaFleur said. "Good stuff is going to happen. I hope they believe that because I certainly do."

LaFleur has applauded Harrison for his process and routine. Last week, LaFleur said because Harrison's football I.Q. is so high, he doesn't have to hear the lesson multiple times for him to understand it.

In Harrison's case, he said he's been focused on learning the offense. That's been the exciting part.

The biggest obstacle, is staying on the field. That's the necessary part.

"I feel like if I'm out there, everything is going to take care of itself," Harrison said. "I'm just doing the best I can to make sure my body is right week in and week out."

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