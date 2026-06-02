Marvin Harrison Jr. Finds Greater Appreciation After Injury-Filled Season

With a new offense being installed, there are opportunities for the third-year wide receiver to take a leap. With the continued ascension of Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride along with the draft selection of Jeremiyah Love, defenses won't be able to focus on Harrison. With Harrison's 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, his presence is in line with more of a traditional outside X receiver role. In coach Mike LaFleur's offense, he can be used in different spots through motion.

"What's unique about this system, and not just the Arizona Cardinals but the systems that run something similar, is you can move them inside and outside on a whim in terms of our formations, our motions, all the kind of stuff," LaFleur said. "(Marv) is our X receiver, but again, you can move him around that sometimes he is and sometimes he's not."

LaFleur compared Harrison's role to what Davante Adams did with the Rams and what Julio Jones did with the Falcons and added that Wilson will be positioned for a role similar to Puka Nacua.

"I keep telling that whole eligible room that we need to get you between the defender and the ball because we do have a lot of size and we have really good hands within this group," LaFleur said. "Good stuff is going to happen. I hope they believe that because I certainly do."

LaFleur has applauded Harrison for his process and routine. Last week, LaFleur said because Harrison's football I.Q. is so high, he doesn't have to hear the lesson multiple times for him to understand it.

In Harrison's case, he said he's been focused on learning the offense. That's been the exciting part.

The biggest obstacle, is staying on the field. That's the necessary part.