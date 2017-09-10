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Full Highlights - Cardinals at Lions

Relive the top moments from the 35-23 Week 1 loss in Detroit

Sep 10, 2017 at 06:52 AM








Cardinals At Lions

Images from the Cardinals' season opener on Sunday afternoon in Detroit

LB Chandler Jones with a sack
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LB Chandler Jones with a sack

CB Justin Bethel runs back his interception
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CB Justin Bethel runs back his interception

CB Justin Bethel (left) celebrates his pick-six with S Antoine Bethea
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CB Justin Bethel (left) celebrates his pick-six with S Antoine Bethea

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QB Carson Palmer (left) hands the ball off to RB David Johnson
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QB Carson Palmer (left) hands the ball off to RB David Johnson

QB Carson Palmer points over the line of scrimmage
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QB Carson Palmer points over the line of scrimmage

Coach Bruce Arians smiles before the game
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Coach Bruce Arians smiles before the game

CB Justin Bethel returns an interception for a score
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CB Justin Bethel returns an interception for a score

RB Elijhaa Penny chases #Lions punter Kasey Redfern
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RB Elijhaa Penny chases #Lions punter Kasey Redfern

A Cardinals fan in Detroit
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A Cardinals fan in Detroit

Cardinals fans in Detroit
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Cardinals fans in Detroit

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Team president Michael Bidwill with Cardinals fans before the game
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Team president Michael Bidwill with Cardinals fans before the game

Lions QB Matthew Stafford before the game
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Lions QB Matthew Stafford before the game

CB Patrick Peterson (left) celebrates with CB Justin Bethel (right) after Bethel's pick-six
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CB Patrick Peterson (left) celebrates with CB Justin Bethel (right) after Bethel's pick-six

RB Ameer Abdullah takes on the Cardinals defense
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RB Ameer Abdullah takes on the Cardinals defense

Head coach Bruce Arians on the sideline
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Head coach Bruce Arians on the sideline

RB David Johnson fights off the tackle
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RB David Johnson fights off the tackle

WR Larry Fitzgerald
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WR Larry Fitzgerald

The Lions wrap up RB David Johnson
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The Lions wrap up RB David Johnson

WR John Brown in the open field
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WR John Brown in the open field

RB David Johnson
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RB David Johnson

WR Larry Fitzgerald battles for position
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WR Larry Fitzgerald battles for position

Lions WR Kenny Golladay catches a touchdown on Cardinals CB Justin Bethel
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Lions WR Kenny Golladay catches a touchdown on Cardinals CB Justin Bethel

G Mike Iupati protects at the line
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G Mike Iupati protects at the line

RB David Johnson on the carry
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RB David Johnson on the carry

Lions WR Kenny Golladay reaches up to catch the pass from QB Matt Stafford
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Lions WR Kenny Golladay reaches up to catch the pass from QB Matt Stafford

QB Carson Palmer escapes pressure
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QB Carson Palmer escapes pressure

Cardinals S Tyvon Branch brings down Lions QB Matthew Stafford
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Cardinals S Tyvon Branch brings down Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Head coach Bruce Arians
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Head coach Bruce Arians

Lions WR Marvin Jones catches a touchdown as Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson defends
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Lions WR Marvin Jones catches a touchdown as Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson defends

RB David Johnson
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RB David Johnson

WR Larry Fitzgerald leaps for the grab
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WR Larry Fitzgerald leaps for the grab

LB Haason Reddick wraps up Lions RB Ameer Abdullah
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LB Haason Reddick wraps up Lions RB Ameer Abdullah

RB Kerwynn Williams finds the edge
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RB Kerwynn Williams finds the edge

Lions WR Golden Tate with the catch
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Lions WR Golden Tate with the catch

K Phil Dawson with the field goal try
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K Phil Dawson with the field goal try

DL Josh Mauro battles at the line
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DL Josh Mauro battles at the line

LB Karlos Dansby trips up Lions RB Theo Riddick
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LB Karlos Dansby trips up Lions RB Theo Riddick

QB Carson Palmer checks at the line of scrimmage
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QB Carson Palmer checks at the line of scrimmage

RB David Johnson
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RB David Johnson

QB Carson Palmer unloads
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QB Carson Palmer unloads

Lions QB Matt Stafford finds a hole and scrambles
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Lions QB Matt Stafford finds a hole and scrambles

RB David Johnson gets a lot of contact after the run
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RB David Johnson gets a lot of contact after the run

Lions WR Golden Tate hauls it in
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Lions WR Golden Tate hauls it in

WR J.J. Nelson with the touchdown reception
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WR J.J. Nelson with the touchdown reception

RB Kerwynn Williams reacts with OL Evan Boehm
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RB Kerwynn Williams reacts with OL Evan Boehm

Larry Fitzgerald with Lions S Glover Quin after the game
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Larry Fitzgerald with Lions S Glover Quin after the game

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