Kyler Murray Starts Training Camp On PUP List As Expected

Quarterback joins Ertz, two rookies on sideline for practice

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM Updated: Jul 26, 2023 at 03:41 PM
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was among the players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp.
Kyler Murray will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he rehabs from ACL and meniscus surgery, and that is no surprise.

Whether he is able to come off it at some point before the regular season begins -- or if he remains on it at that point, meaning he'd have to miss at least the first four games -- is yet to be determined.

"He's going good," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He started on PUP and he's progressing. I love the plan we have moving forward. He did an excellent job this summer. It's an injury that kind of goes (up and down). He has really good days, he has bad days too, just like anybody else who has had this."

The Cardinals placed three players on the active/PUP Wednesday. Besides Murray, tight end Zach Ertz (ACL) and rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) will also be sitting when practice begins Wednesday, as will rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (ACL), who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

All four players can come off their list at any point and return to practice. If the PUP players stay on the list for the duration of camp, the Cardinals would have the option to leave them there to start the season and save the roster spot -- although again, four games would have to be missed at the minimum.

Players on PUP cannot practice or do any football-related activities with the team, including wearing a helmet.

Both Murray and coach Jonathan Gannon have been careful not to put any timetables on Murray's return. He will be ready "when he tells me," Gannon said.

"Everyone who gets hurt, you want to get back as quick as possible," Murray said late last month. "Which I do."

Ertz, like Murray, has said he'd like to be back for Week 1 but has also declined to put a specific date on his return.

"The goal is to be activated (to practice) in the next couple of weeks," Ertz said. "I don't think it's unrealistic to be ready for Week 1, but at the same time there is a lot of work to be done."

Ertz said he has a "big test" in the next couple of weeks that will allow him to be cleared to practice.

"He's making improvements, and he's got a good plan too," Gannon said. "Normally you give a guy a plan. He gave us his plan. You can tell (because) it's so thought-out and he's such a pro."

