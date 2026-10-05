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Paris Johnson Jr. Out For Season As Offensive Line Shuffles Again

Left tackle will be placed on IR for third straight season

Oct 05, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. works against Giants linebacker Arvell Reese on Sunday in New York.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. works against Giants linebacker Arvell Reese on Sunday in New York.

The Cardinals will be without Paris Johnson Jr. for the rest of the season after he tore his left biceps against the Giants.

On the final drive, the Cardinals had a first down at the New York 4. Edge rusher Abdul Carter made a move around Johnson, and as the offensive lineman tried to recover, he grabbed his left arm.

"I feel for him," coach Mike LaFleur said Monday. "It sucks for him first and foremost. Sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. It's NFL football. Here we are in October. Show goes on."

This will be the third consecutive year Johnson's season comes to a premature end due to injury. He will go on Injured Reserve and have surgery.

The Cardinals will now turn to rookie seventh-rounder Jayden Williams at left tackle. Williams has played a handful of snaps in heavy personnel. Johnson's college and Cardinals teammate, Josh Fryar, is another depth piece. Fryar played in 12 games last year, seeing time at both bookend tackle spots.

While Johnson's injury is season-ending, the team received good news on safety Dewey Wingard. ESPN reported that Wingard suffered a bone bruise in his right knee. LaFleur said it was "positive news" given that Wingard was carted off the field after the third defensive play.

Right guard Isaiah Adams also was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. More information will be revealed in the coming days regarding both Wingard and Adams. LaFleur did not officially rule out Adams for the weekend matchup against the Lions. If Adams is unable to play, Jon Gaines II will earn the start.

Not having two key members of the O-line will hurt, especially as the team prepares to face defensive fronts that include Aidan Hutchinson, Zach Allen, and the potential duo of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

It's never a good time to have an injury, and the Cardinals have experienced that plenty over the years. The Cardinals picked up Johnson's fifth-year option this spring and questions were posed to general manager Monti Ossenfort surrounding a contract extension. Those discussions could shift with Johnson being out for the year.

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