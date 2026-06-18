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Cardinals Reunion Has Roy Lopez Hungry For More

Defensive lineman had career-highs in sacks, QB hits with Detroit

Jun 18, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Defensive lineman Roy Lopez returns to the Cardinals after a year away with the Lions.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Roy Lopez returns to the Cardinals after a year away with the Lions.

When Roy Lopez walked into the press conference room at the Dignity Health Training Center after re-signing with the Cardinals, it was almost as if he never left.

"What's good y'all?" he said to the media as he took his seat. "Look at y'all. It's good to see you."

It was the kind of interaction you have with a buddy after taking some time away from the office to enjoy a nice vacation. Maybe it's more of a testament to the relatability and impact the defensive lineman and Valley native made in his first stint with the Cardinals.

After spending last season with the Lions, the Lopez who walked through the halls in mid-March and took part in voluntary OTAs is different than the one who spent 2023 and 2024 in with the Cardinals.

"I've grown so much as a man, human, a follower of Christ, but I promise you, I'm the same me," Lopez said. "The biggest thing (on the field) was probably taking advantage of your opportunities. Some games, I'm not getting the snap count I wanted or getting the look I want but just being able to (throw) all the excuses out of the door. The biggest thing was preparation and understanding that when I get in, it's on."

During his lone year in Detroit, Lopez put up career-high numbers in sacks and quarterback hits. He also had 30 tackles and four tackles for loss. It appears to have translated over throughout OTAs as coach Mike LaFleur said he was pleased with the body of work he and nose tackle Andrew Billings put together.

After signing a two-year contract once the league year began, Lopez re-joins a unit different than what he left. He joked that he "can only imagine" what it's like playing on a defense with Mack Wilson Sr. barking out plays as the green dot linebacker. Once Walter Nolen III returns from his meniscus injury, Lopez will play alongside the talented second-year player.

PHOTOS: 2026 Minicamp

Images from the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Generic equipment during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Generic equipment during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Gloves during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Robertson (49) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Robertson (49) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Football during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Football during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Oliver (34) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Oliver (34) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cleats during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Cleats during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Helmet during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Bird head during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Bird head during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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The Arizona Cardinals during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) , Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) , Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Culp (26) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elijah Culp (26) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Jewelry during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Mental health wristband during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Mental health wristband during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during 2026 Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Lopez was also the one in Mexico City to announce the selection of rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor in the fourth round of April's draft.

Some things do remain constant in the building. Lopez is eager to have Budda Baker patrolling the secondary again. Sharing a room with Darius Robinson, Dante Stills, and L.J. Collier was enticing as Lopez pondered his free agency options.

And he returns to the same defensive coordinator.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is his mental, because he is so smart," Lopez said of Nick Rallis. "He knows not blinking in adversity and through his tone of voice and through his belief in you, he wants to be the big dog in the arena. When you play for a guy like that and you're surrounded with guys with that same mentality, it's exciting to buckle your helmet up."

Lopez was a member of the Cardinals during Jonathan Gannon's first season. Now, a new coach is at the helm as the LaFleur era is underway.

Ultimately, the decision to return to the Cardinals matches the emotions and reasoning he experienced when he first got into the building in 2023.

For Lopez, it's about ushering a new era for his hometown team, all while competing in front of his family.

"To be a part of (coach LaFleur's) first year, it's amazing because I know he's hungry," Lopez said. "He's hungry like all of us. As a kid from the city, it's all you want, man. It's an opportunity. I'm blessed to be here and I'm hungry to get us going where we need to go."

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