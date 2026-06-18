Cardinals Reunion Has Roy Lopez Hungry For More

When Roy Lopez walked into the press conference room at the Dignity Health Training Center after re-signing with the Cardinals, it was almost as if he never left.

"What's good y'all?" he said to the media as he took his seat. "Look at y'all. It's good to see you."

It was the kind of interaction you have with a buddy after taking some time away from the office to enjoy a nice vacation. Maybe it's more of a testament to the relatability and impact the defensive lineman and Valley native made in his first stint with the Cardinals.

After spending last season with the Lions, the Lopez who walked through the halls in mid-March and took part in voluntary OTAs is different than the one who spent 2023 and 2024 in with the Cardinals.

"I've grown so much as a man, human, a follower of Christ, but I promise you, I'm the same me," Lopez said. "The biggest thing (on the field) was probably taking advantage of your opportunities. Some games, I'm not getting the snap count I wanted or getting the look I want but just being able to (throw) all the excuses out of the door. The biggest thing was preparation and understanding that when I get in, it's on."

During his lone year in Detroit, Lopez put up career-high numbers in sacks and quarterback hits. He also had 30 tackles and four tackles for loss. It appears to have translated over throughout OTAs as coach Mike LaFleur said he was pleased with the body of work he and nose tackle Andrew Billings put together.