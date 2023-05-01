Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Draft Recap

A look at the team's nine draft picks and other news

May 01, 2023 at 10:31 AM

Round 1 | Pick 6

Paris Johnson Jr. - OT Ohio State University

The Cardinals wanted to upgrade the offensive line so, after trading from 3 to 12, moved back up to 6 to get the athletic Johnson. He has played guard as well as tackle in college, and could end up either place in his rookie season.

Round 2 | Pick 41

BJ Ojulari - EDGE LSU

After the release of Markus Golden, the Cardinals were in need of more edge rusher blood, and -- after another trade back in the second round -- picked up Ojulari, an LSU team leader that provides potential on and off the field.

Round 3 | Pick 72

Garrett Williams - CB Syracuse

Williams is coming off an ACL tear, but his skills are impressive and he said he is hopeful to be back on the field by July. He could play a big role, especially for a team that is searching for standouts at cornerback.

Round 3 | Pick 94

Michael Wilson - WR Stanford

Finding some big receivers has been a priority for the Cardinals, and they hope the 6-2 Wilson cane help fill that void, while providing an edge out on the edge. He dealt with a broken collarbone that ended his senior season but he got healthy in time to star in the Senior Bowl.

Round 4 | Pick 122

Jon Gaines II - OL UCLA

The Cardinals went with a versatile offensive lineman in Gaines, who mostly played guard but has done work at the desperately-needed center spot. Again, a smart team leader, following in the rest of the class.

Round 5 | Pick 139

Clayton Tune - QB Houston

Grabbing a young quarterback wasn't a total surprise, and it gives the Cardinals four arms going into the offseason and training camp even as Kyler Murray rehabs. Tune, who said he believed he was the best QB in the draft, is the great-great nephew of the Cardinals' first-ever draft pick -- Jim Lawrence -- in the NFL's first selection event in 1936.

Round 5 | Pick 168

Owen Pappoe - LB Auburn

His Twitter handle is @TheFreak and that's what his numbers say, with the ability to run a 4.39 and still bench-press 29 times. Pappoe will be a key special teamer, but with his attributes, he's got a chance to be much more.

Round 6 | Pick 180

Kei'Trel Clark - CB Louisville

Clark surprisingly slipped and now -- after schooling for the Cardinals -- remains a Cardinal. With his attributes and with the Cardinals' needs in the secondary, he could emerge with playing time.

Round 6 | Pick 213

Dante Stills - DT West Virginia

The defensive line was a position of need, and the Cardinals addressed it with their final pick, the son of a 10-year NFL player who can play all along the line.

2023 Undrafted rookies

2024 Draft

