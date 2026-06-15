Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2026 Offseason

The Cardinals have a new coach, and with Mike LaFleur have now completed their first offseason – two minicamps, a bunch of OTAs, and a revamped roster with a different offense. There will be a different starting quarterback in place for the first time since 2019.

LaFleur has made clear the offseason can provide only so much. With no pads and little contact, the work the Cardinals get this time of year can't achieve what is achieved once the team is in the heart of training camp.

"I think there's been a lot of good foundations set and I think they know that there's a lot of work to be done," LaFLeur said. "Every team leaves this (time of year) usually feeling pretty good. Usually through training camp you feel pretty good as the season gets close, and then adversity hits. Week 1, Week 5, whenever. A storm is coming. And that's when we really find out about ourselves."

That doesn't mean there haven't been things the Cardinals have learned, if for no other reason the specifics they need to figure out when they return on July 22 for camp.

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